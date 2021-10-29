Indonesian Widodo seeks to address vaccine disparities in G-20





JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo wants to have his say in meeting the health and climate needs of developing and poor countries at the upcoming Group of 20 summit and the United Nations conference on the climate COP26. The President left for Rome on Friday morning to address G-20 leaders over the weekend, when he will highlight issues ranging from the global economy and health to climate change and sustainable development . This will be Widodo’s first overseas visit since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. One of Indonesia’s top concerns has been the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around the world. Earlier this week, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued a joint statement calling for a G-20 forum to discuss better health and financial coordination among countries to deal with the pandemic and similar threats in the future. “[Lesser developed] countries that did not have the resources to respond quickly to this pandemic – whether to protect citizens with vaccines or to mitigate the impacts of economic devastation – particularly need the international community to rally to this initiative ” , indicates the press release published on Tuesday. Indonesia will succeed Italy as the G-20 chairman by the end of the summit. Indonesian President Joko Widodo © Reuters Widodo will then travel to Glasgow, Scotland to join around 120 other leaders for the COP26 climate conference on Monday and Tuesday. As the largest economy in Southeast Asia, Indonesia pledged at the 2015 Paris meeting on climate change to reduce its carbon emissions by 29% by 2030 on its own, or 41% if it receives international support. But continued deforestation and heavy reliance on coal, which is the country’s main export commodity, have raised questions about whether the target can be met, especially given the government’s lack of transparency. “Indonesia is very consistent … and working hard to fulfill what we are committed to: being part of the solutions,” Widodo told media before leaving Jakarta on Friday. “We don’t want to engage in rhetoric that we wouldn’t be able to implement.” Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said earlier that the president will read a joint statement from the Forum of Archipelagos and Island States at COP26. Indonesia was one of the main leaders of the forum, which consists of 47 island nations from around the world. “Indonesia has taken a stand to lead by example in advancing climate actions (…) and will strive to bridge the gap to promote stronger international cooperation,” Marsudi said. Widodo is also expected to have a series of bilateral meetings with other leaders of countries on the sidelines of the G-20 and COP26, including with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The president will also meet with representatives of European trade associations to lobby for investments in Indonesia. From Glasgow, Widodo will fly to the United Arab Emirates where he will separately meet the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed, and the Crown Prince of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid. The visit reflects the closer economic ties between the two Muslim-majority nations. Widodo will also meet with members of the UAE business community and visit the Dubai Expo. “Currently, cooperation at government-to-government and business-to-business levels is still being discussed and negotiated to be concluded during the president’s visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi,” Marsudi said.

