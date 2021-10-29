Dow Jones wins as Biden pushes spending; Stock of apples; Donald Trump SPAC Spikes





The Dow Jones Industrial Average won as President Biden pushed for a lean social spending program. Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) topped the results, while Merck (MRK) was the first chip after profits. Donald Trump SPACDigital World Acquisition (DWAC) rose again as it continued to rebound.

A number of stocks have also managed to make bullish moves amid the general positive action. Freight shares ArcBest (ARCB), MaxLinear (MXL), Service Corp. International (SCI) and Triton International (TRTN) have passed points of purchase.

Biden pushes the spending package

President Joe Biden has stepped up the pressure on warring Democrats by touting a lean $ 1.85 trillion social spending program. This is a big cut on the $ 3.5 trillion package his party originally proposed.

“No one got everything they wanted, including me, but that’s the compromise,” Biden said in a televised address.

The package comes on top of a two-party infrastructure bill of $ 1,000 billion. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to advance Thursday’s vote on the infrastructure bill, despite uncertain support from progressives in the party.

Although measures such as the free community college have been removed from the social spending program, a host of other elements remain intact.

These include universal preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds, subsidized child care, and a one-year extension of the expanded child tax credit.

It will also increase tax credits for utilities and clean residential energy. In fact, investments in clean energy and climate are the single largest single item of expenditure, amounting to $ 555 billion.

Nasdaq, growth stocks win

The Nasdaq was the main major index on Thursday, at 1.2%. Align Technologies (ALGN) played here, up about 5%.

The S&P 500 also made a solid gain of around 0.9%. Water heater maker AO Smith (AOS) led the way with a gain of over 11%, closely followed by Teradyne (TER).

Today’s US Stock Market Snapshot Index Symbol Price Gain / Loss% Change Dow Jones (0DJIA) 35646.91 +156.22 +0.44 S&P 500 (0S & P5) 4590.26 +38.58 +0 , 85 Nasdaq (0NDQC) 15424.29 +188.45 +1.24 Russell 2000 (IWM) 227.54 +3.89 +1.74 IBD 50 (FFTY) 49.70 +1.10 +2.26 Last update: 2:50 p.m. ET 10/28/2021

S&P sectors were all green, led by consumer discretionary and industrials. Energy and consumer staples posted the weakest gains.

Small caps were also booming amid the bullish action, with the Russell 2000 surging 1.7%.

But it was growth stocks that gave bears the bloodiest noses, with ETF Innovator IBD 50 (FFTY) increasing by more than 2%.

Dow Jones lives up to Apple’s earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged behind other major indices, but still managed to rise by around 0.4%.

Apple was a major component as it prepares to post post-close profit, up about 2.5%.

The shares are trading above the 50 day line and attempting to build the right side of a cut base with a buy point of 157.36. Analysts expect the iPhone maker to earn $ 1.24 a share on $ 85 billion in revenue.

However, Merck led the Dow Jones today after beating earnings expectations, up nearly 6%. Actions are now extended from a flat base entry of 79.33. It also forms a much longer and deeper consolidation.

Merck reported adjusted third-quarter earnings per share of $ 1.75 on sales of $ 13.15 billion, beating FactSet’s forecast for EPS of $ 1.55 to $ 12.32 billion. Merck also guided higher over the year as a whole on earnings, which was one of the main reasons the stock rose.

Amazon revenue owed

Another notable company set to report after the close is e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN).

Analysts expect the company, which is also a cloud computing giant, to post EPS of $ 8.90 on revenue of $ 111.5 billion.

Amazon stock rose about 4%. This allowed it to climb above the key 50-day moving average.

The stock has stuck in a pattern of consolidation over the past 767 days, according to MarketSmith analysis. It remains well below its potential entry point of 3,773.18.

The technological futures fall on these two titans; This action flashes in early entry

Donald Trump’s SPAC rally continues

A listed special-purpose acquisition company linked to former President Trump continued to fight as it rallied for a second straight session.

Digital World Acquisition was up about 15% on Thursday.

The stock fell earlier this week, even after Trump outlined his plans for social media site Truth Social.

The former president has bragged about offering a “Big Tent” platform as he locks the horns with Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR).

“Unlike Big Tech platforms, there will be no prohibition, limitation, demonetization or disruption of political manipulation algorithms,” Trump said. “We will not treat users like lab rats for social experiments, or label alternative views as ‘misinformation’.”

Digital World Acquisition skyrocketed last week following the announcement that it will serve as a vehicle to go public with the Trump Media & Technology Group via a merger. But it remains far from its all-time high of 175, which it reached on Friday.

The company will offer a subscription video-on-demand service called TMTG + in addition to Truth Social.

SPAC stock is still up sharply overall as it traded around the 10 level for much of October.

These actions pass purchase points

ArcBest is in a buy zone after spending a cup with a handle buy point of 91.43. The stock, up around 6%, was boosted by gains from industry group peers like Saia (SAIA).

The stock is among the top 3% of stocks in terms of price performance over the past 12 months. However, it is expected to publish its own earnings on November 2, which adds risks. The title was featured in Thursday’s edition of IBD Live.

MaxLinear broke the consolidation model buy point of 55.10 after reporting strong earnings growth. It is already stretched out, and its line of relative strength has reached a new high.

MXL stock holds an almost perfect IBD composite rating of 97. Profits lag behind stock performance, but improving. MaxLinear is a supplier of RF, analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits.

Funeral Service Corp. came to life on Thursday, bursting into a buy zone as its RS line hit a new high. The action is currently exploitable as it sits above a flat base entry of 65.83.

Shipping container giant Triton International is also sitting in a buy zone after passing a long cup buying point of 61.98.

The stock market performance is very good, but the profits are its strong point. Current supply chain issues could drive the stock even higher.

Please follow Michael Larkin on Twitter at @IBD_MLarkin for more on growth stocks and analysis.

