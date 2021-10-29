PM Modi leaves for a 5-day visit to Italy and the United Kingdom, to meet several European leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a whole series of bilateral meetings during his visit to Italy for the G20 summit and the Glasgow Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. On the sidelines of the G20 summit, the Prime Minister will meet several European leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen.

The face-to-face meeting with the French president is part of high-level exchanges between the two, including the phone conversation in September after the AUKUS pact that upset Paris. The Aukus pact between the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia on nuclear submarines has been called a “stab in the back” by France and a major cause of disagreement with Canberra.

The focus was on the Prime Minister’s meeting with the Pope and Secretary of State of Vatican City, His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, on Saturday. Foreign Minister Harsh Shringla said at a press conference on Thursday that the prime minister “will also call on the Pope. What discussion he will have, I cannot say, but it is an important meeting. We are also looking to meet the next president of the G20, who is the president of Indonesia. A large number of bilateral agreements are being worked out. “

Significantly, the Prime Minister will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, an important meeting given that his term as head of his country is coming to an end. She is considered one of the most charismatic European leaders, serving in the Chancellery of Germany since 2005. The 16th G20 summit will see a number of gaps when the leaders meet instead of the G20 summit – the Roma Convention Center. The Prime Minister will also meet with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who is the host of the summit.

Speaking to WION, India’s Envoy to Italy Neena Malhotra said: “Prime Minister Modi will meet Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, which will be their first face-to-face meeting. summit (with the then Italian Prime Minister, Professor Giuseppe Conte) that we had last year in November “.

In Glasgow, he will have bilateral talks with host British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Meeting in person is something both parties have been waiting for a long time.

Keep in mind that the British Prime Minister was the main guest on the Indian Republic Day parade earlier this year, but that could not happen due to the UK COVID crisis. Later, Prime Minister Modi was due to travel to the G7 summit in Cornwall as a special guest, which also could not happen due to the COVID crisis.

COP-26 will see the participation of 120 heads of state / government from around the world. On the sidelines, Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral meetings with new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The meeting comes days after Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar visited the country. The new Israeli Prime Minister during his meeting with EAM in Tel Aviv said: “I speak for the Israelis: we love India. We regard India as a great friend and look forward to expanding our relationship in all fields and dimensions. “

In Glasgow, he will also meet new Nepalese Prime Ministers Sher Bahadur Deuba and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. This will be the first face-to-face meeting of leaders. Both meetings will be important as New Delhi shares special ties with Kathmandu and Tokyo.

The Prime Minister had met with Prime Minister Deuba in July to congratulate him even though the two had agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. The Prime Minister spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida earlier this month, with a particular focus on the Indo-Pacific. Last month in Washington, Prime Minister Modi had a bilateral meeting with then Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

He is expected to meet with leaders of countries in South America, ASEAN and Africa as well as on the sidelines of summits. Overall, the prime minister will have “double-digit” bilateral exchanges after the nearly five-day visit to two countries.

The Prime Minister will have meetings with some members of the Indian community, with COVID protocols in place, in Rome and Glasgow.

Traditionally, Prime Minister Modi has made it a point to meet with the Indian Diaspora on his overseas visits, but amid the pandemic it has been downsized in accordance with COVID protocol standards. This is the Prime Minister’s third overseas visit amid the COVID crisis, after Bangladesh in March and the United States in September. His last visit, before the COVID-19 crisis, dates back to November 2019.