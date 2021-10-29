Trump calls Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook a criminal for donating $ 400 million to election offices





Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a statement, accusing the social media official of being a “criminal” for donating hundreds of millions of dollars to local election offices .

“Mark Zuckerberg, in my opinion, a criminal, is allowed to spend over $ 400 million and can therefore change the course of a presidential election, and nothing happens to Facebook,” Trump said in a statement sent by email to his supporters.

It is not known whether Mr. Trump is implying that Mr. Zuckerberg was giving campaign donations to his enemies or whether he accuses the CEO of manipulating the election by his donations.

Last year, Mr. Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan donated $ 400 million to local election offices to help them cope with the in-person election disruption caused by the coronavirus.

The money was used to purchase masks and gloves for workers and to purchase additional equipment to help election officials sort and process mail-in ballots.

A spokesperson for Mr Zuckerberg and Ms Chan responded to the former president’s comment in a statement to Business Insider.

“When our country’s electoral infrastructure faced unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic last year and the federal government failed to provide sufficient funds, Mark and Priscilla provided funds to two organizations non-partisan who have helped cities and states ensure that residents can vote regardless of their party or preference. ”

The spokesperson also pointed out that the funds were not only distributed to Democratic districts and that more Republican districts had requested and received the money.

Either way, Republicans tried to block money in nine swing states, arguing it was a “stealth campaign” to rig the election.

At the time, Mr Zuckerberg responded with a lengthy message explaining the donations, noting that he agreed with critics who said the government, not private donors, should fund the changes needed to ensure that the elections would not be disrupted by the pandemic.

Since our initial donation, several lawsuits have been filed in an attempt to prevent the use of these funds, based on claims that organizations receiving donations have a partisan agenda, he wrote. It’s wrong. These funds will serve communities across the country in urban, rural and suburban settings and are allocated by non-partisan organizations.

Mr Trump’s latest attack comes as he shines a spotlight on his latest venture, a social media company aimed at providing conservatives with an alternative to Facebook and Twitter. Previous attempts at sites such as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindells Frank and former Mr Trumps spokesperson Jason Millers Gettr have been largely unsuccessful.

