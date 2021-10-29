radical Islamist group TLP threatens to cripple Islamabad | World news





Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a radical Islamist formation, continued to force the government led by Imran Khan to release his party leader Saad Rizvi and to expel the French ambassador as tens of thousands of his partisans marched towards Islamabad.

The protesters of the radical Islamist group are now in Gujranwala, 80 km from Lahore and 220 km from Islamabad. Protests demanding Rizvi’s release also blocked Lahores’ connection to Rawalpindi

Police and forest rangers are deployed on the road, but unlike Wednesday, law enforcement did not arrest TLP workers on orders from above, as some government officials engaged its leaders in criminal acts. talks, a government official from Pakistan’s Punjab province told PTI news agency.

The move shows a shift in strategy as four police officers and as many TLP protesters were killed in clashes with 400 other injured people. The death toll from the clashes has risen to 19, with 11 TLP workers and eight police officers dead as a result of clashes between the government and TLP a week ago.

The government led by Imran Khan made it clear to the group that its demand to close the French embassy could not be met. The group began demanding the ouster of the French envoy and a ban on French imports after French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this year defended the free speech of artists who drew caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, an act considered blasphemy across the world. The Pakistani government has released 350 imprisoned TLP members to appease the group, but the group refuses to back down.

Pakistani Railways also suspended daytime rail services between Lahore and Rawalpindi and Islamabad due to the protests. The government led by Imran Khan, however, announced that protesters would not be allowed to travel to Islamabad, where the group plans to hold a sit-in until the government accepts their demands.

Imran Khan’s government continued to stress that the police, army and Rangers would prevent the TLP from entering Islamabad. The cabinet has decided to treat the TLP as a militant organization and it will be crushed as other such groups have been wiped out. The Pakistani state has defeated major terrorist organizations such as Al Qaeda, Fawad Chaudhry said earlier.

