Narendra Modi in Rome: what can the prime minister expect when he meets Pope Francis





During his two-day visit, Modi will visit Pope Francis in the Vatican, a first since taking office in 2014. 1/ 7 In September 2015, Pope Francis traveled to the United States of America where he was greeted by then-President Barack Obama. It was the pontiff’s first visit to the White House. It was during this visit that the Pope met the world’s most famous dogs Bo and Sunny in the Oval Office. And the pictures showed that Pope Francis is indeed a dog. AFP 2/ 7 French President Emmanuel Macron made headlines in 2018 when he spent an unusually long time with Pope Francis, discussing migration issues, the conflict in the Middle East and the future unity of Europe. Macron’s visit to the Vatican came under scrutiny in France, where his association with Catholic voters had drawn criticism from the secular left. AFP 3/ 7 This meeting of Pope Francis and Cuban Fidel Castro is historic. As The Atlantic put it: When the Bishop of Rome hangs out with one of the world’s most famous communist revolutionaries, what are the two of them talking about? The two met for about half an hour during Pope Francis’ visit to Cuba in 2015. The two traded books, including a bonus CD for Castro. The former Cuban president gave the Pope a book by a Brazilian priest called Fidel and Religion. Francis returned the favor with several books by the priest Don Alessandro Pronzato. AFP 4/ 7 In the summer of 2017, US President Donald Trump met with Pope Francis in the Vatican. The meeting is remembered for the exchange of moods between the Pope and First Lady Melania Trump in which he asked her if she had given him a popular Slovenian cake. Trump later said, “He’s something. We had a fantastic meeting… and it was an honor to be with the Pope.” AFP 5/ 7 President Vladimir Putin met with Pope Francis at the Vatican in July 2019. The two were reported to have focused on the situations in Syria, Ukraine and Venezuela, which Putin ultimately called “very important and interesting.” AFP 6/ 7 Before stepping down, German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Pope Francis at the Vatican. Merkel told reporters she spoke about politics, climate change and clergy sexual abuse during the visit to the Vatican and ended her day with an evening peace prayer at the Colosseum in the presence of the Pope and organized by the SantEgidio community based in Rome. AFP 7/ 7 During his 2019 visit to Tokyo, Japan, Pope Fracis took with him a strong anti-nuclear message. During this visit, he not only met then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, but also visited survivors of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster and paid tribute to the victims of the Hiroshima bombings and Nagasaki in 1945. AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/photos/narendra-modi-in-rome-what-the-prime-minister-can-expect-when-he-meets-pope-francis-10095651.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos