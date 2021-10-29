What Trump’s support for Jair Bolsonaro means





Brazil’s next presidential election is a year away, but Donald Trump already knows who he is supporting. President Jair Bolsonaro and I have become great friends over the past few years, the former president said in a statement on Tuesday. He fights hard and loves the people of Brazil, just like I do for the people of the United States.

Reading between the lines, Trump’s support for the ailing Brazilian president, who faces potential criminal charges for his mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic, is not rooted solely in their common policy or leadership style. By endorsing Bolsonaro, Trump is endorsing his own legacy.

Bolsonaro, after all, is one of the key figures in maintaining Trumpism on the international stage. Like the former US president, Bolsonaro continues to oppose the threat posed by the pandemic, avoiding closures and basic public health measures such as wearing face masks. He is a purveyor of disinformation and is known to attack experts, including those in his own government, who disagree with him. Even before the pandemic, Bolsonaro believed himself to be the Trump of the tropics, modeling his campaign and much of his presidency on his American counterpart. (Unlike the former president, however, Bolsonaro is not vaccinated, a status that relegated him to eating pizza on the sidewalk during the United Nations General Assembly, due to the requirement of the New York City that diners inside provide proof of vaccination.)

Even after Trump left the White House this year, Bolsonaros’ affinity for him has not changed. On the contrary, the Brazilian president has doubled down on his commitment to Trump’s policies and, more recently, his repudiation of the democratic process. Bolsonaro has suggested the only way for him to lose next year’s election would be through fraud, in which case he would refuse to cede power. I have three alternatives for my future, he said: to be arrested, killed or victory.

In many ways, this response was predictable. Bolsonaro was one of the few world leaders to hear Trump’s baseless allegations of voter fraud and among the last to admit defeat. It stands to reason that with the approach of his own re-election, which polls predict he could lose to former Brazilian president Luiz Incio Lula da Silvahe would like to lay the groundwork for his own allegations of electoral fraud. It also helps that Bolsonaro is not the first candidate to question the integrity of the elections in Brazil. After the 2014 presidential election closed, the center-right candidate suggested that Dilma Rousseffs’ victory was the result of foul play, but has since admitted it was just a ruse to sow doubt and challenge the legitimacy of the re-elected president, said Gustavo Ribeiro, founder of The Brazilian Report, an English-language website on Brazilian politics and economics. Bolsonaro has since taken those claims further, even suggesting that his own 2018 victory was tainted with fraud (like Trump in 2016, he thinks he should have won more votes).

Anne Applebaum: Democracy is surprisingly easy to undermine

These days, Bolsonaros is focusing on the country’s voting system, which has been electronic for more than two decades. Although the system was designed to prevent abuse, Bolsonaro says it is particularly susceptible to mishandling. For this reason, Bolsonaro pleaded for a return to ballots, a proposal that was rejected by Brazilian lawmakers. But Ribeiro says it still works to the president’s advantage: Bolsonaro uses this to say, they don’t want us to really know what the real results are, and he tries to use that to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the process. .

Bolsonaro is not the only leader to have flirted with the Trumps 2020 playbook. In Israel, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reluctantly left the Prime Minister’s official residence only after a new one was formed. coalition government, the one Netanyahu said was the result of the biggest electoral fraud in democratic history. In Peru, Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of the country’s former autocratic leader Alberto Fujimori, attributed her loss to a systematic intention to subvert the popular will. Like Trumps, both claims were deemed unfounded, and neither candidate succeeded in overturning his election result.

But in many ways, it hardly matters. Although Trump was unsuccessful in overturning the 2020 election result, his efforts were not entirely in vain. He has managed to maintain control of his party, which has largely supported his demands, and has managed to reinvigorate his base of supporters, who are ready for a presidential candidacy from Trump in 2024. Perhaps most damaging of all, he has succeeded in convincing millions of Americans that their electoral process can no longer be trusted. By following in Trump’s footsteps, world leaders may not be able to hold onto power, but at the very least they can create a new wave of grievances that they and their allies can ride until the next election, and the next ones, and the following ones.

Uri Friedman: The damage will last

This is what many Trumpian leaders around the world seem to be relying on. In anticipation of a close race and in the face of the emergence of a united opposition, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn has already started the process of undermining the results of next year’s competition. Election interference will occur, Orbn told Fox News host Tucker Carlson in August. We are aware of it and we are prepared for it.

This is Trump’s global legacy. By sowing mistrust of democracy at home, the US president devised a plan that like-minded leaders were able to follow. Whether they are successful or not does not matter. When it comes to Trump and his playbook, electoral concessions and the idea that democracy depends on each candidate’s willingness to lose gracefully are a thing of the past. Elections come and go, but grievances are eternal.

