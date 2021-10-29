Chinese leader Xi Jinping to attend Cop26 via video link | Xi Jinping





Chinese President Xi Jinping will appear at the UN’s Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow next week via video link, the country’s foreign ministry said, after weeks of speculation over Xi’s role in the meeting, which opens on Sunday. Xi has not left China since last year, when his country was first plunged into the deadly Covid epidemic. The Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Xi would also attend the G20 leaders’ summit this weekend in Rome via a video link. Beijing on Thursday released its long-awaited national plan on greenhouse gas emissions. The Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) submitted to the UN indicates that emissions would peak by 2030 and be reduced to net zero three decades later. Campaigners and analysts say the document represents little progress on previously announced ambitions for the world’s largest carbon emitter, disappointing observers of vital climate talks. There has been a lot of resistance within the system to adopt higher ambitions that would be in line with international ambitions, Li Shuo of Greenpeace Asia told Reuters news agency. If we wait for 2030 … the curve [for emission cuts] between 2030 and 2060 is so steep that some think it’s science fiction. Xi has come under pressure from world leaders to make more climate promises. French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday asked Xi in a phone call to send the world a decisive signal on the climate emergency, the French presidency said in a statement. So far, at least 14 presidents and prime ministers, including US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, will appear in person in Glasgow next week. The queen will not attend the summit, after medical advice to rest this week. The Glasgow meeting will take place immediately following the meeting of the leaders of the G20 countries in Rome. The countries of the G20 group represent 80% of global carbon emissions. This year’s host, Italy, had hoped to bring the group together to talk about critical issues face to face. But the leaders of some of the key countries, including new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Xi, will not be present in person. Biden, however, has confirmed that he will be there to boost the host.

