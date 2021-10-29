Senior civil-military officials lead the way amid violent protests





ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s National Security Council discussed on Friday the violent protests launched by the government of the prohibited dress and decided to resolve “amicably” the problem which has disrupted life in the most populous province of the country.

The key meeting brought together the Army Chief of Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry, Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan and Chief Navy Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, speaking from a point of view after the crucial meeting, said negotiations were underway between the government and the banned organization on ending the march to Islamabad.

Informing the media in Islamabad after the CNS meeting convened by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Rasheed mentioned that the Prime Minister will address the nation tomorrow (Saturday) about the security situation, saying the Prime Minister will present the situation. before the nation.

“Our doors to negotiations are always open. We are talking to the detained TLP leader, ”Rasheed said while adding that talks between the two sides will resume today. He added that the talks between the right-wing party and the government are being led by himself and Minister of Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri.

The interior minister said the security of the Punjab had been left to the Rangers and Prime Minister Imran Khan had given clear instructions that the government will not tolerate those who challenge the state’s order and disrupt the peace. peace in Pakistan.

In the middle of the high-level NSC meeting, authorities placed shipping containers on the Chenab and Jhelum bridges to prevent the indicted protesters from advancing towards Islamabad. Around four law enforcement officials were martyred in clashes with TLP workers, while dozens were injured.

In the twin towns, authorities blocked entry and exit points to the town due to a feared disruption of public order as a result of the march.

Rangers and police contingents are also deployed at the Chenab toll gate to counter violent demonstrators. Security personnel also have armored vehicles with them and are equipped with riot gear, according to reports. The Punjabi Rangers also marked a “red line” and placed a notice nearby warning protesters not to cross the line.

Earlier today, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said at least 36 activists from the militant group, implicated in using fake social media accounts to spread hatred, have been arrested. He also added that more arrests would be made shortly.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar also held a separate meeting to deal with the TLP protests. Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Special Assistant for Information Hassan Khawar, Chief Secretary of Punjab, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary of the Interior, Principal Secretary of the Chief Minister, the additional special branch of the IG and other officials attended the meeting.

Police in the provincial capital recorded two cases against workers of the banned organization for disturbing public order as different teams raided to arrest others.

Shortly before the two meetings began on Friday, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudry announced that a crackdown on TLP social media activists had been launched.

On Thursday, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter where he shared a tweet in light of today’s meeting.

“In view of the situation resulting from the illegal activities of the banned organization, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of the National Security Committee tomorrow. Other national security issues will also be discussed at this meeting, ”the tweet said.

Violent protests by members of the banned group entered the eighth day today as law enforcement cordoned off major highways to counter indicted activists.

Meanwhile, strict security measures have been taken in the Twin Cities. The metro service was suspended as the metropolis suffered major traffic jams.

