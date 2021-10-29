Jokowi chooses to use Garuda Indonesia to travel to 3 countries

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today, Friday (10/29) has started a series of working visits abroad, to three countries, namely Italy, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Jokowi is due to travel to Rome, Italy, today to attend the G20 summit on October 30 and 31, 2021.

The President will then continue his visit to Glasgow, UK, will participate in the COP26 World Leaders’ Summit which will take place on 1-2 November 2021. The summit chaired by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will bring together 120 heads of state and government.

In addition, Jokowi will leave for the United Arab Emirates for a working visit on November 3-4, 2021. The president is expected to meet with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed (MBZ) and Emir of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid.



Jokowi and his entourage took off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten, by plane Garuda indonesia (GIA-1) at 9:15 a.m. WIB.

Press and media protocol assistant Bey Machmudin confirmed this. Jokowi will travel to all three countries using Garuda Indonesia.

“Yes [Jokowi menggunakan pesawat Garuda Indonesia]. There will be an explanation later, “he said during a confirmation by Bisnis, Friday 10/29/2021.

In his statement before take off, President Jokowi said the visit to Italy was the first round of his working visits to three countries, namely Italy, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

In Rome, Italy, President Jokowi will attend the G20 summit to be held on October 30-31, 2021. Meanwhile, in Glasgow, UK, the President will attend the COP26 World Leaders Summit on October 1 and 2 November 2021. In addition, the President will also pay a bilateral visit to the United Arab Emirates.

“This is my first bilateral visit during the pandemic. I will use this visit to strengthen cooperation, especially in the areas of trade and investment,” Jokowi said in an official broadcast, Friday 10/29 / 2021.

President Jokowi and his entourage will take a flight to Rome for approximately 13 hours.

The President is expected to arrive at Fiumicino Airport in Rome at 5:25 p.m. local time (WS) and will travel directly to the hotel where he will spend the night in Rome, Italy.

Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono, Military Secretary Marsda TNI Mr. Tonny Harjono also accompanied the President on the flight to destination Rome, Italy.

In addition, the Director General of Protocol and Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Head of State for Protocol Andy Rachmianto, Commander of the Major General of Paspampres TNI Tri Budi Utomo and Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the presidential secretariat Bey Machmudin also accompanied Jokowi.

According to Bisnis Monitoring, it appears that a number of officials announced President Jokowi’s departure from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, including Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Chief from the national police, General Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo, the army chief of staff. General TNI Andika Perkasa and Governor of Banten Wahidin Halim.

It appears that Garuda Indonesia CEO Irfan Setiaputra also announced President Jokowi’s departure from Soekarno-Hatta Airport.

Jokowi’s visit aboard a Garuda Indonesia plane was in the spotlight amid the government’s efforts to save the airline with the red plaque.

Previously, the Ministry of Public Enterprises had confirmed plans to prepare PT Pelita Air Service (PAS) as the scheduled national airline to replace PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk. (GIAA).

BUMN II Deputy Minister Kartiko Wirjoatmodjo explained that the plan had been prepared to anticipate if the restructuring and negotiations led by Garuda did not go smoothly.

Tiko, as it is colloquially known, explained that the cash flow conditions and day-to-day operations of the public airline were very minimal.

According to him, the schedule and frequency of the flights of the transmitter named GIAA strongly depend on the policy of restricting the movement of people.

Thus, the state of Garuda is even more vulnerable to dwindling cash flow in terms of cash flow if there is a policy of tightening movements in the future.

“Law [Pelita dipersiapkan menjadi pengganti Garuda] because if the recovery of air passengers increases, there will be a severe shortage of aircraft in Indonesia. This is because so many planes are immobilized by rental companies, ”he told Bisnis on Wednesday (10/20/2021).

