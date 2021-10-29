Trump says he will travel to Arlington in heated Virginia governor race





The race for governors in Virginia is in its home stretch and national politicians are stepping in. After President Joe Biden clashed with Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe in Arlington on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump said he was planning a visit to Northern Virginia.

During the McAuliffe rally, Biden was heckled as he took the stage. Many protesters chanted We love Trump and Lyin Biden. The president’s supporters chanted We Love Joe.

The chants caught the attention of Trump, who has not visited Northern Virginia County since election day in 2020. In a statement, Trump said, “We love Trump” in Arlington, Virginia. Thanks, Arlington, see you soon!

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said the former president will be back in Virginia and details will be released when the time comes.

Virginia loves President Donald J. Trump and his MAGA movement will deliver a major victory for Trump-backed businessman @GlennYoungkin.

President Trump can’t wait to be back in Virginia! Details will be released as appropriate.

It is not known when Trump will visit, but privately the Youngkin campaign has indicated that Trump will not be campaigning in Virginia until election day.

During Bidens’ speech earlier this week in Arlington, Biden repeatedly linked the Republican candidate for governor Youngkin to Trump.

Do you know Terry’s opponent well? Well, just remember that. I ran against Donald Trump and Terry is running against a sidekick of Donald Trump. Terry’s opponent doesn’t like to talk about how, now but to win the Republican nomination, he kissed Donald Trump.

Youngkin did not say whether he would show up at a rally with Trump. But he was reluctant to campaign with any politician outside the state.

Youngkin did not attend a rally held earlier this month with former Trump presidential adviser Steve Bannon and a call from Trump himself. He also said it was strange and mistaken for participants in this rally to pledge allegiance to a flag that was allegedly hoisted at a rally just before the Capitol riot in January.

McAuliffe has linked Youngkin to Trump on several occasions, including in a recent tweet after Trump announced he would be visiting Virginia.

Donald Trump is coming to Virginia to campaign for his handpicked guy, Glenn Youngkin. Enough of this MAGA nonsense. We will defeat Trump once again in November!

Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) October 27, 2021

Recent polls have McAuliffe and Youngkin in a tight race. The Emerson and Monmouth polls have the two tied while most of the others have a difference of less than a percentage point, a far cry from when Biden, a Democrat, dominated the state by 10 points. percentage on Trump.

McAuliffes ‘team privately points to Bidens’ weakening reputation among Virginia voters, a shift that began in August after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan. This has exacerbated the traditional headwinds for candidates whose party occupies the White House. In 2013, McAuliffe himself became Virginia’s first candidate in 40 years to win the governorship while his party was in power.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

