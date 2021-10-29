Xi Jinping to attend G20 leaders’ summit via video link

BEIJING Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Group of 20 (G20) leaders’ summit in Rome on October 30 and 31 via video link, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry notice on Friday.

He will deliver a speech at the summit, the notice said.

Xi has not left China since early 2020, when the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic became evident.

A handful of other key rich-country leaders from the G20, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, will not be in person. Host Italy had hoped the summit would see all leaders meet face to face.

US President Joe Biden has confirmed he will attend in person.

The G20, whose countries account for 80% of global carbon emissions, is seen as an important stepping stone ahead of the United Nations COP26 climate summit in Scotland, which begins on Sunday.

Xi is also not expected to attend COP26 in person, which could indicate that the world’s largest CO2 producer has already decided he has no more concessions to offer at the UN climate summit. COP26 in Scotland after three major commitments since last year, climate watchers have said. .

The G20 also aims to stress that rich countries should shell out $ 100 billion a year to help poorer countries adapt to climate change.

This target was to be reached by 2020, according to an agreement reached in 2009, but has not been reached.

