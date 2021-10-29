On the road to Glasgow: Climate action in the MENA region | Climate crisis

In the few weeks leading up to the upcoming UN climate change summit in Glasgow, known as COP26, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region has experienced unprecedented change in its climate policy.

The MENA region has often had a complicated relationship with climate change and the actions needed to address it.

Regional greenhouse gas emissions continue to grow on all fronts. In fact, in the 40 years leading up to the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, the MENA region was the only region where total emissions, emissions per capita, and emissions per dollar of gross domestic product (GDP) all increased. increase. Many countries in the region also have rentier economies that depend on fossil fuel exports, and are therefore concerned about the loss of income. Yet the region is also disproportionately exposed to the impacts of climate change, not only relative to its low share of historic greenhouse gas emissions, but also relative to its share of global population and global GDP.

In the annual United Nations climate summits known as the Conference of the Parties or COP for MENA countries often played a role that reflected this complicated relationship. They often seemed hesitant to advocate for ambitious climate action and generally opposed rapid decarbonization, saying it would hurt their developing economies. Some countries have called for international funding, especially when it comes to adapting to climate change, while others have called for compensation for a possible loss of income from fossil fuels.

As a regular observer of the annual climate negotiations, I have often had the impression that the region is trying to stop the tide. As the scientific community came to consensus on the transition to a low-carbon, renewable-fueled economy, and world leaders were busy figuring out the details of this transformation, the region looked like a laggard stuck in a puddle. of oil.

Fueling the competition, ultimately

The Paris Agreement, while giving hope to avoid the worst effects of climate change, did not immediately change these dynamics. The bottom-up approach to the agreements has allowed each country to voluntarily determine how much it is willing to commit to tackling climate change. Initially, this allowed countries to engage as little as possible, which led to a collective global commitment that failed to meet the Paris Agreement target of limiting global warming to 1.5 ° C.

However, the genius of the deal only emerged in the last two years, when it began to spur competition among nations to revise their commitments upwards. While the global transformation to a low-carbon world seemed inevitable, many countries realized that by committing to ambitious climate action as early as possible, they would be in a better position to shape this new world rather than be shaped by him. Many countries also believed that as pioneers they could establish themselves as global or regional leaders through climate diplomacy.

So, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, developed economies have made more commitments to deeper reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. Some countries have also defined long-term strategies to achieve zero carbon by mid-century, including the European Union, United Kingdom, United States, China, Canada and South Korea.

Leaving the puddle behind

Earlier this year, signals had already appeared in the MENA region that climate diplomacy was becoming central in its diplomatic arsenal of powers as they competed for regional leadership and to fill a perceived power vacuum. Yet, as COP26 approaches, these powers have all picked up the pace by committing to long-term climate goals that were not on the agenda less than a year ago.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen a wave of regional announcements from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signaling their intention to become zero-carbon economies by mid-century. A few months earlier, Israel had also announced a near-zero carbon plan, pledging to reduce its emissions by 85% in 30 years. Iran is now the only regional power that has yet to develop an ambitious climate target or even ratify the Paris Agreement.

Turkey’s announcement of its intention to achieve carbon neutrality by 2053 came first and was followed within days by the UAE’s Net-Zero 2050 initiative which was hailed as the first such goal by an oil exporter outside of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. or OECD. The Saudi announcement earlier this week outlined the kingdom’s vision to achieve zero carbon by 2060 as part of the Saudi Green Initiative and its regional vision, known as the Middle East Green Initiative. . Bahrain immediately followed with a similar commitment.

Unsurprisingly, there are a lot of commonalities between these ads. They all included plans to significantly expand their renewable energy capacity and improve energy efficiency. Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Israel also share plans to use tree planting as a carbon capture measure, while Turkey and Saudi both plan to develop an emissions trading system. .

Yet climate policy always reflects national circumstances and priorities. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have made it clear that despite their commitment to cut emissions from their oil and gas industries, their plan is to maintain their role as major producers of fossil fuels. Indeed, the Saudi climate commitments are conditioned on its ability to maintain its fossil fuel exports.

Saudi Arabia’s green initiatives are also unique in promoting the circular carbon economy, a new approach the kingdom is championing, which proposes that fossil fuels should not be immediately phased out, and advocates for the elimination of carbon from atmosphere using trees in addition to carbon capture and storage technologies.

The financing of these visions is also a differentiating factor; While Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Israel all make unconditional commitments and do not seek climate finance, Turkey’s decision was likely influenced by its efforts to access growing climate finance flows.

Such announcements are nothing less than transformative economic visions. By introducing these emission reduction targets, regional powers are setting in motion a direction of travel for their economies for the next 30-40 years, shaping all future infrastructure spending and signaling their citizens and businesses to start growing. orient towards products and services which have a minimal effect on the environment.

Work alone and succeed together

But long-term visions need short-term plans, and regional powers have also increased their emissions reduction commitments to 2030 ahead of COP26, in line with their commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Saudi Arabia, for example, has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030, while the UAE has pledged a 23.5% reduction, both compared to the status quo scenarios. Israel, on the other hand, has pledged to reduce its emissions by 27% compared to 2015. Other countries in the MENA region have also raised their targets for 2030, notably Morocco, Tunisia, Lebanon, Jordan, Oman, Qatar and Sudan. Most of these revised commitments remain relatively small, indicating that the road to zero carbon will be slow to begin with, but they are certainly going in the right direction.

The new climate focus may also bring the region together, as different countries attempt to lead regional climate efforts. Saudi Arabia has gone further than anyone in fostering a sense of regional collaboration around its vision by launching the Middle East Green Initiative and inviting 30 regional and international leaders as well as the Arab League to support it. He also announced the creation of a regional carbon capture and storage center, as well as an investment fund and a collaboration platform to support its circular carbon economy approach.

This collaboration could not have happened too soon in a region so vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. Regional countries can either succeed together or fail alone.

More commitment

Next week, as the eyes of the world turn to Glasgow, many would look to see if these impressive developments in MENA climate policy translate into a different negotiating position and greater international collaboration.

Individual countries in the region may have come to the conclusion that being at the table could help them shape the emerging new world. And while the priorities of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Israel vary widely, a coalition around a regional climate plan could be in sight, with a different approach from that of European countries which are currently driving climate action.

How this unfolds remains unclear, but one thing is indisputable; the region wants to get more involved in building the future. The fact that Egypt has been selected to host COP27 next year, while the UAE is the favorite to host the next COP in 2023, is further proof of this.

The MENA region has not only caught the climate bandwagon, but it may also be trying to control its steering wheel. Over the next few months and years, we will know if he is successful and in which direction he could steer him.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeeras.