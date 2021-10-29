“Imran Khan shocked by Shoaib Akhtar’s insult on PTV”





Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan took note of the on-air feud between former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and PTV Sports presenter Dr Nauman Niaz.

Speaking on the Geo News program “Geo Pakistan”, he said the prime minister also took note of the problem and called on the committee to take immediate action.

Khan said Imran Khan was also upset that the show’s host insulted the national star.

Shedding light on his point of view, Khan said: It is an unpleasant event, no one is greater than the state and no one can abuse their power.

He added that whatever the reason, you can’t insult anyone. He said that an ordinary man should also be respected in the same way as any celebrity, politician or minister.

You can’t ask anyone to leave the show on the air, that’s arrogance, he said, adding that Dr Niaz should have assessed his worth and Akhtar’s.

Akhtar raised the flag of Pakistan high, he was the only person to have silenced India after hitting the stump of the great Indian Sachin Tendulkar, he recalled.

Dr Niaz should have thought a hundred times before insulting Akhtar, he argued, questioning the way we treat our national stars in front of the greats of international cricket.

He was of the opinion that people all over the world were watching the show, it was a big day for Pakistan, our team had beaten New Zealand, everyone was celebrating and this incident happened.

Khan reiterated that this is not the way someone should treat our national stars.

Recognizing Akhtar’s efforts to resolve the issue on the air, he said: I would also appreciate Akhtar because unlike his nature, he acted calmly despite being known for his aggressiveness as he is a bowler. fast.

Shedding light on Niaz’s claim that he would not allow anyone else to host the show, the minister said neither the public channel is owned by anyone’s father, nor the show.

Everyone watched the show and the channel is run by the national chessboard, no one has the right to say that who will host the show or who will not host it, no one is essential. Even the president and prime minister of Pakistan cannot do this, he said.

He further added that he had been informed by media that on Thursday all panel members were in the studio and that Niaz had not let the show unfold.

I have no personal grudges with Niaz, but he had no right to insult our national star by doing so, he insulted the whole nation, Khan added.

Akhtar has hoisted the Pakistani flag around the world and he is one of the few stars, including Imran Khan Javed Miandad, who have no controversy related to their career.

An investigation in this regard will be carried out in this regard, immediate action will be taken, he said.

