Supporters of Trump’s big lie are already starting to face the music.





Several of the main Trumps Big Lie supporters that Democrats stole from the 2020 election were forced to defend their claims under oath earlier this year. Their depositions were part of a libel suit brought by a former Dominion Voting Systems employee whose life was completely turned upside down after defendants falsely claimed he personally helped steal the election. Despite the Big Lie’s repeated coverage on talk shows and press conferences, these Trump supporters were, for the most part, unwilling to be sworn liars.

Under penalty of perjury, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and several other supporters of the 2020 electoral conspiracy theory were ultimately forced to admit they couldn’t explain how the election was stolen. Instead of specific facts and details, each offered embarrassing new revelations about themselves and their boss, Donald Trump. As a result, they could soon face millions of dollars in damages, as the judge assesses whether the libel suit should be pursued.

What is clear from the depositions is that despite the powerful ability of Trump and his allies to delay, hinder, and block congressional investigators, courtrooms actually function to create transparency and accountability. Of course, they only work when they are allowed to work. That is, the courts perform their function when cases are allowed to proceed and when all the basic mechanisms of the depositions sworn by the courts of first instance, live testimony, discoveries and possibly the verdicts of the court. jury are allowed to perform instead of being blocked by appellate judges citing abstract and controversial legal theories. (timing has been a basic legal strategy of Trump and his allies).

These lawsuits also show us something else: While forcing shameless liars to speak the truth under oath doesn’t necessarily affect their ability to spread lies in the future, it significantly limits the platform from which they spread. their lies. Most of the media fear the kind of liability lawsuits that Giuliani and others are currently facing. And lawsuits can ultimately lead to crippling financial burdens that could make others think twice before pushing such damaging lies. Financial penalties can also force these specific liars to constantly have to find a way to pay off huge debts. While not a substitute for criminal liability, the Dominion employee lawsuit is just beginning to show the power to punch people in their wallets and force them to testify under oath.

Trump and his allies face an avalanche of lawsuits. Dominion filed separate libel lawsuits against Fox News and others who lied and said their voting systems were rigged. A similar lawsuit was filed against Fox News by another voting company. Representative Eric Swalwell lodged a complaint against possible instigators of the January 6 insurgency. There’s also another libel lawsuit brought by a former Apprentice competitor who alleged Trump sexually assaulted her (Trump is expected to be filed for this lawsuit soon). And there’s yet another defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who alleged Trump raped her who was allowed to advance last month after years of detention. And finally, there’s the long-delayed 2015 trial by anti-Trump protesters who alleged that Trump’s security guards assaulted them.

The last trial has already proved particularly important. It was in this trial that lawyers for the protesters deposed Trump for four hours. Last week’s deposition was the only time since late 2015, when he was still only a candidate for the Republican nomination for the presidential nomination, that the former president was forced to respond in person to questions under oath. The trial is now scheduled for May, Yahoo News reported Monday. After a delay of about seven years, a New York jury will likely hear all four hours of Trump’s testimony.

All of these lawsuits could result in major monetary liability for Trump and his cronies, yes. But a distinct value is that many of these lawsuits are important venues for exposing and highlighting the lies, corruption, and outright criminality that make up Trumpworld. In other words: What civil affairs uncover could limit the ability of electoral liars to expand their platforms. The lawsuits also have the potential to put them further in legal danger: Giuliani, for example, was reportedly banned from Fox News as a result of the lawsuits. And conspiratorial pillow seller Mike Lindell has been barred from spreading his own election lies through the network.

To get a feel for the kind of revelations unearthed in civil cases, it’s worth looking at recent depositions in the trial of former Dominion employee Eric Coomer. In the final months of 2020, Trump-aligned media and Trump’s lawyers spread an allegation by a conservative podcast host named Joe Oltmann that Coomer promised to rig the election for Biden in an antifa phone call. . Oltmann alleges he had infiltrated the call months earlier. Here are a few of these denominations:

Oltmann admitted that he could not name a single person to authenticate the existence of the appeal at the center of the trial. Other than yourself, and as you claim Dr. Coomer, is there anyone you can say for sure was on the phone? A lawyer for Coomer asked Oltmann. I mean, I know for sure other people were on the call, yeah. But I don’t know for sure the direct identity of these people, Oltmann said. Oltmann could not confirm the time and date of the alleged appeal, and he declined to name the person who posted it, contrary to a court order from the judge. It is safe to say that a jury will reasonably wonder if there has ever been an appeal.

TV host Michelle Malkinon, whose Newsmax Oltmann program began broadcasting her claim widely, couldn’t explain the theory that Coomer helped steal the election. So while you’re sitting here, you can’t cite to the court a working theory about how Eric Coomer could have rigged the 2020 presidential election; is not it true ? Coomers’ attorney asked after intensive and specific questioning, urging Malkin to describe the details of the theft. That’s right, replied Malkin.

Powell, the former Trump campaign lawyer who spread the lie Coomer confessed on tape to an election-rigging plot, also couldn’t describe how Coomer had done it. I can’t say he flipped a switch himself, Powell conceded. She also couldn’t remember a single thing she had done to verify Oltmann’s claim other than watching the Malkin clip. Indeed, she could not describe in any way, shape or form any aspect of how the election was stolen from Trump, as she has been claiming for months. There were thousands of stories about voting irregularities on Election Day. I have no specific recollection of any of them, Powell confessed. She also said, incredibly, that she was unsure whether or not she was being sarcastic when she said at the infamous hair dye press conference with Giuliani that Coomer had promised to rig the election on a call before (sarcastically) to add the sentence: No worries here.

Finally, as other media have noted, Giulianis’ testimony included several embarrassing confessions. We first learned of the free work Trump had ordered him to do. We also learned about the skepticism of Trump campaigns about Giulianis’ fraud claims, as well as the fact that he got all of his evidence from social media posts. Like other defendants in the lawsuit, Giuliani was unable to comment on how the election was rigged and admitted that he had done no independent research into his claim that Coomer stole the election prior to the election. broadcast to the world at that embarrassing national press conference. Did you ask anyone in the countryside, is there any information or research on Dr Coomer or Dominion? Coomers’ attorney asked. Do you think I had time for this? Giuliani admitted. Of course, I didn’t have time for that.

How serious are these findings and the potential multi-million dollar consequences for Oltmann? Very. Just look at his behavior. He has not yet shown up for a scheduled deposition. Hes alleged that the judge attended an antifa rally. And he disobeyed direct court orders to reveal the sources of his access to the antifa appeal and details of Coomers’ private Facebook account. Oltmann’s desperation was manifested in a recent radio appearance in which he said: I want the judge to go to jail. I don’t want the judge to be struck off, I don’t want the judge to be taken off the bench, I don’t want to just win the appeal. I want the judge to be put in jail.

His public protests underline the beauty of these civil affairs: they create forums for these alleged destroyers of our democracy to face the music, however weak.

While civil proceedings are nowhere near as effective as criminal prosecutions which could ensure that the perpetrators of the attack on our democracy are never able to spread their lies (because they would be in jail) again. lawsuits have shown us that the disposal tools at our disposal work. More concretely, the lawsuits have already limited the platforms of some of the most dangerous conspiracyists. Add to that the fact that lawsuits could lead to mountains of legal debt and damages that could prove financially crippling for many of the worst offenders. Need proof of the dire financial situation in which these defendants now find themselves? Look no further than Giuliani, who dabbled in recording personalized messages boosting previous reviews in exchange for small changes to Cameo. It is not a substitute for criminal charges, but it is a start.

