Xi Jinping’s “Historic Resolutions” | Opinion

The sixth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will be held on November 8, 2021. The long-awaited goal of the plenary session is the consideration and adoption of the “Resolution of the CPC Central Committee on the Main Historical Achievements and Experiences of the Party Centenary Struggle. ” Judging from the title, this landmark resolution focuses primarily on the achievements of the party’s century-long struggle. And, based on a summary of the major achievements and struggles in the CCP’s 100-year history, the “historical models” of the CCP government are identified and will be used to guide the next 100 years of their government.

It will be the third historic resolution in the history of the Chinese Communist Party.

The first two were the “Resolution on certain questions in the history of our party, adopted at the Sixth Plenary Session of the Seventh CPC Central Committee in 1945; and the “Resolution of certain historical questions since the founding of the nation”, adopted at the Sixth Plenary Session of the 11th CPC Central Committee in 1981.

The historic first resolution summarized the successive “mass line struggles” that have occurred since the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, in particular the successive line struggles that have taken place during the historical period between the incident of July 15 1927 and 1945, establishing the revolutionary leadership of Mao Zedong. The historic second resolution was led by Deng Xiaoping, who soon after his return replaced Mao’s designated successor, Hua Guofeng. This resolution provided an empirical summary of successive ideological and political movements and line struggles during the period from the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to the end of the Cultural Revolution in 1976, focusing on the 10 years of the Cultural Revolution, in addition to offering a reassessment of the first three decades after the founding of the PRC.

The resolution not only criticized Mao Zedong, who was primarily responsible for initiating the Cultural Revolution, but also completely renounced the Cultural Revolution itself. Mao received a score of 70/100; it was found to be 70 percent laudable, and only 30 percent at fault. Deng Xiaoping was unable to fully denounce Mao as the secretary of the Soviet Communist Party Nikita Khrushchev had done to Stalin; Deng’s reserved attitude towards Mao served to promote the legitimacy of the CCP as well as the practical need for Deng’s succession to become the supreme leader of the CCP at the time. Khrushchev’s repudiation of Stalin would not have done much to damage the legitimacy of the Soviet Communist Party, as the Soviet Communist Party still had Vladimir Lenin as its main source of legitimacy, while Mao was one of the main founders of the CCP, and the party was largely built under his leadership. Moreover, Deng was an important member of the first generation of the Communist Party leadership and also a close comrade of Mao for much of Mao’s time, so denying Mao’s legitimacy would naturally also have denied him the legitimacy necessary to take over as supreme leader. . Deng Xiaoping took this historic resolution to criticize the left-wing (Maoist) forces within the CCP, represented by Hua Guofeng, in order to secure his own political power and position.

It seems that the Chinese Communist Party values ​​historical experience more than any other political party, and successive CCP leaders have been adept at distorting history to their own advantage. The reason Xi Jinping wants to discuss historic resolutions in the Sixth Plenary Session is to consolidate and further strengthen his own historic position, removing ideological and theoretical interference and establishing historical legitimacy to stay in power (by breaking the decades-old norm of the CCP of succession of power) following the 20th National Party Congress, which is expected to be held in the second half of 2022. Xi chose the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP as a symbol of maintaining status Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping’s history as leadership envisions the next 100 years of the Chinese Communist Party.

In light of Xi’s current power and control over the CCP, even without a historic third resolution, no one will be able to prevent him from remaining the top CCP leader in the 20th National Congress, unless something unusual and unexpected events will happen in the coming year. . But from Xi’s perspective, this document is essential.

While the first two historic resolutions, which both occurred at turning points in the history of the CCP, were valuable from the point of view of the CCP (to the extent that they established the leadership of Mao and Deng, respectively, and allowed the CCP to enter a prosperous new stage of development), then it seems that the historic third resolution is also taken at a critical moment in history. But, does the party turn to luck or to difficulties? It was Xi Jinping himself who caused this dilemma, and there is great uncertainty as to whether the CCP will be able to extricate itself from this predicament.

Xi Jinping is certainly facing some inner turmoil over this issue.

In view of the difficult external environment, internal turmoil, as well as the difficulties and challenges facing the Chinese economy, Xi Jinping urgently needs to think about how to further consolidate power and centralize and unify leadership. . In particular, as the 20th National Congress approaches, Xi internally knows that while no one in the CCP makes noise, everyone privately wonders why he is undermining the decades-old system of orderly succession of top leaders. party. He must give the party as a whole a justifiable explanation. Of course, Xi could ignore such questions without jeopardizing his “re-election”. However, this would undoubtedly damage Xi’s authority and image among his skeptics, who are not a minority and are in fact part of the elite within the Communist Party, and on whom Xi is concerned. supports to carry out its ideology, carry out its instructions and govern China. .

Xi Jinping must reinforce the existing narrative of “the new era of Xi Jinping”. Although he is responsible for the current situation of the CCP, he can also exploit the radical nationalist sentiment of the masses to make the party understand that the current difficulties are temporary; and that through its ideas and leadership, the CCP will overcome the difficulties it faces and achieve greater glory, ultimately achieving the second of China’s two centennial goals. He didn’t just give the party false hope. Since the party was able to eradicate poverty and build a moderately prosperous society under Xi’s leadership within 100 years of the founding of the CCP, it could, with sufficient time, help make China the most powerful country. the world and achieve “common prosperity” by 2050. That will be the choice of history. And that will be the term of his “re-election” to the 20th Congress.

It is no coincidence that Xi Jinping chose the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP to take its historic third resolution and to discuss its “new era” and achievements. It did so in order to further consolidate and strengthen its historic status and role, and to make the entire CCP understand that Xi – and Xi alone – is the leader. In other words, Xi wants to use this historic third resolution to emphasize the legitimacy and correctness of history’s choice to bestow power on the CCP and himself.

Jianli Yang is ffounder and president of Citizen power initiatives for China and the author of For us, the living: a journey to shine the light on the truth.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.