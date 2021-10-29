Billy Bragg: Boris trolled me all the time. We have a liquidation merchant as PM | Billy Bragg

IIn an Exeter pub on a damp Monday morning, Billy Bragg talks about a day at the Glastonbury Festival in 2000. The BBC had hired an unusual guest for its coverage Boris Johnson. In the pictures (still online), Johnson then a year after becoming an MP forgets to get off the train, gets a henna tattoo of a Sanskrit comedy, and growls the Clashs Bankrobber at Bragg in the car: It’s your philosophy, n ‘is this not ? he says. Approval by the left of the theft by the capitalists?

He used to troll me all the time, Bragg recalls. That’s what his MO still is. A liquidation merchant turned prime minister! How the hell did that go? He shrugs his shoulders. Modern politics needs things it doesn’t: accountability and empathy.

For nearly four decades, Bragg has blended human emotion and social commentary into song. His 13th studio album, The Million Things That Never Happened, is his first in eight years, a melancholy affair, full of Mellotrons, Moogs and resounding Dobro guitars. It’s another album about where I am now, like my albums always are, says Bragg. Workers Playtime was a breakup album, William Bloke was about to be a dad, it’s about the sense of loss people are going to feel after the pandemic is over.

Children lowering statues challenge me to see / The gap between the man I am and the man I want to be Billy Bragg, Mid-Century Modern

Now 63 (and Grandpa Bill to grandchildren from a previous relationship of his partner, Juliet Wills), he looks surprisingly hipster today, his white hair in a new style, trendy owl glasses resting on his nose. I wore live glasses for the first time last night, he says. I need to see the setlist! It tells how the title song of the new album lists things that people have missed over the past 18 months (father present at birth / grandmother hears first word). Lonesome Ocean, I Will Be Your Shield and Good Days, Bad Days also address loneliness, depression and this heavy weight that I feel.

Braggs the last 18 months have been difficult. My partner was diagnosed with breast cancer during the first lockdown which kind of brought us home. He adds that she was operated successfully. So we were working backwards from that for now. Two years away from playing live music has also made Bragg reflect on his place in the culture as a musician, although I’m not sure if this is a pandemic or because I’m in my sixties. , he’s laughing.

His interest in youth perspectives on politics runs through our conversation today. This includes his interest in musicians like Sam Fender (I love the way he writes about the pressures he is under), Michael Kiwanuka (Kiwanuka is such a good record, a very political record). He also presented an NME award with Taylor Swift in February 2020, who he got on really well with. We had a quick chat about owning your music, and it’s really inspiring for all artists, but especially for women who are trying to navigate an industry that is still very masculine, racist and sexist. It’s not as bad as it was in the ’80s, but it’s still a little more carnal industry, and it needs to be countered.

His album is also contemporary. Freedom Doesnt Come for Free is a country satire on a libertarian utopia, while Mid-century Modern celebrates the children who put down the statues they dare me to see / The gap between the man I am and the man I am I want to be. Ten Mysterious Photos That Can’t Be Explained also dissects the joys and dangers of the Internet. It is like the heroine for the autodidacts, it deliriums, the conspirators, the cybercondriacs.

Billy Bragg circa 1980. I try to write for other people of my generation who were in politics at the time. Photograph: David Corio / Getty Images

The internet is a good thing, he says. What would containment have been without the Internet? Jesus! He also hates the way social media users are blamed for the temperature of public discourse. They also need to find the person who anonymously writes those Daily Mail headlines that say Crush the Saboteurs, the ones that send signals to the general public that set the tone for debate. We have to reduce everything, all of us, on all sides.

Of course, Bragg himself has been in a few clashes on social media. In 2018, his comments on the need for the Jewish community to work to build trust with the Labor Party were rightly criticized. He apologized for his very callous response in The Guardian in 2019 and reiterates it today: Of course.

Most recently, he said he was criticized by critical gender activists after he started discussing the human rights of transgender people online. Is he aware of his status as a cisgender man speaking from a privileged position? I really am, yeah. It’s pretty common for me to be labeled a misogynist just because I support trans rights, but that’s without any reference to all the other issues I support women’s abortion rights on, against male violence.

He keeps on. I say, where can both sides exist in a positive way that makes women feel safe and the trans community feels respected? And that’s something I haven’t figured out yet.

I’m used to people listening to what I have to say, says a saying in Mid-Century Modern, before offering a possible solution to his problems: So I find it hard to think that it might help if I was just walking away. Does he plan to do it himself? Maybe that would help, he said. But don’t go away, don’t give up or surrender, just step back and listen sometimes. I’m also trying to write these lines for other people of my generation who went through politics at the time. [in the 1980s] and are perhaps more stuck in their ways.

Today, however, he is very happy to speak. We are discussing the Daily Mail blame him for making money of the sale of his four-bedroom Victorian seaside mansion near Chesil Beach, Dorset, in 2019 (he didn’t sell, he says, and still lives there). I always thought they were in favor of self-made people. I am a good example of a little businessman! You think they would be supportive [its] clearly on my policy. But if I lived in a cave, they would always complain about me. This cave dweller, who he thinks he is, he never has fun, look at him. They’re just trying to intimidate me into shutting me up.

Johnny Marr (left) and Billy Bragg at Manchester Apollo on the Red Wedge Tour, 1986. Photograph: Steve Rapport / Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, he is also vocal about the Labor Party. He was disappointed with Jeremy Corbyns’ 2019 election campaign: you can’t ignore the fact that Corbyn and his people weren’t very good at organizing. He loves Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester: he’s been talking about proportional representation for years. [Starmers] many had it rejected by their more reactionary comrades in the unions. The way forward is certainly to rally the progressive forces in British politics, especially as Labor will never get Scotland back.

The Labor Party is always good at arguing with itself, I say. Well, yes it always has been, he replies, although I would like to point out that Brexit is the result of the Tories arguing with themselves.

Still, Bragg doesn’t think musicians can make any substantial change. It’s not going to end racism or elect people it doesn’t have an agency like that, but it can give you a different perspective on the world, and that’s important. He discovered gay rights at Rock Against Racism concerts in the late 1970s, he says, and has fond memories of performing with bands like the Smiths with Red Wedge although he is still sad. of what happened to Morrissey. He was a representative of the marginalized and he was able to connect with these people. I don’t know what happened there. He can still listen to their music, because Johnny Marr is still the nicest man in rock’nroll and I heard from a friend that these Rick Astleys [and Blossoms Smiths tribute] the concerts were good.

Who could pay a similar tribute to Bragg? Bill Bailey has already done something [on his 2000 Bewilderness tour], but I should pick someone foolish, a little bit over there, to match that. A minute later, a light bulb lights up in his head. Understood. Sinita!

Shell has to wait a bit, however, as he’s not going anywhere yet, he says outside the guitar shop he’s heading to after the pub, where he’s having an instrument repaired for his tour. Why does he think his career has lasted so long? His response is surprisingly melancholy. I think what first drew people to my music was politics and vulnerability together. I’ve always been aware of it because that’s what I am: I am that vulnerable person. I had to reinvent myself, and becoming Billy Bragg allowed me to talk, to hang out in the crowd, to wake up in the morning feeling like I was doing what I was supposed to do. This is always how music works for me. So I always do.