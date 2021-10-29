followed Harriss’ strengths and popularity leading up to the 2024 presidential election. (Yes, it’s early.)





Welcome to Pollapalooza, our weekly survey roundup.

Former President Donald Trump ended his presidency more unpopular than any of the last 12 presidents at the end of their first term and he is still unpopular after the presidency according to the new FiveThirtyEights average. Currently, 41.4% of Americans have a favorable opinion of the former president, while 53% have an unfavorable opinion of him.

Overall, Trump’s disadvantage now out of office followed his favor numbers rather than his approval rating, both of which capture popularity has remained stable, as has his low approval numbers. did so mainly during his presidency. His popularity plummeted after the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, meaning his overall favor was pretty low when we started tracking those numbers in February. But as you can see in the graph above, Trump’s favor numbers have more or less returned to his pre-insurgency approval level.

True, Trump is always more unpopular than popular with the American public at large. Yet despite Trump’s overall unfavorable character, as my colleague Nathaniel Rakich wrote last week, the majority of Republicans want Trump to run for president again, with polls suggesting Republicans generally believed that Trump had a positive impact on politics.

We had never followed the favor of former presidents before, but Trump’s continued influence over the Republican Party is unusual. As such, keep a watchful eye on its popularity as we approach the mid-term of 2022 and beyond. If he remains a key player in the party and Republican voters remain excited about his candidacy, all of this could prove beneficial for a potential 2024 presidential bid.

On that note, we were also launching a new average of Vice President Kamala Harriss’ job approval numbers. That’s because Joe Biden, the longest serving president of the Americas, won’t necessarily run for re-election in 2024. He even called himself a transition candidate on the 2020 election campaign. That’s why he It’s important that we follow what Americans think of his No.2, as his possible Harris is running for president in 2024. Harriss’s approval rate is currently 42.7% while his disapproval rate is 52.5%.

Notably, however, standing Harriss is not as good as Bidens. His approval and disapproval ratings are worse than hers. The president’s approval rating is currently 43.7% and his disapproval rating is 51%.

Granted, Harriss’ numbers aren’t that different from Bidens’, his overall approval of the job seems to be largely tied to his own, but Los Angeles’ favor tracking Timess Harris has found that net preference vice-presidents (favorable score minus unfavorable score) is lower. as former Vice Presidents Mike Pence, Biden, Dick Cheney and Al Gore. They also note in their analysis that Harriss’s favorability began to wane in June after she was tasked with tackling immigration, a thorny issue for Democrats.

It is also possible, as Peter Nicholas wrote in The Atlantic in August, that racism and sexism are at the root of Harriss’ low number. At FiveThirtyEight, we’ve written about how female politicians, and especially women of color like Harris, are often held to a different standard than men. And as Nicholas noted in his article, Harris has a high unfavorable margin for men (now 17 percentage points according to the Los Angeles Times).

Ultimately, however, it’s still very early at this point, and a lot is likely to change by the time of the 2024 presidential election. But in the meantime, be sure to follow Trump’s favor numbers and odds. Harriss’ endorsement to get a better idea of ​​what Americans think of them, especially if one or both of them are on the ballot in 2024.

Election day is next Tuesday and one of the closest races to watch is the Virginia Governors’ Race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. While McAuliffe consistently stayed in the lead, the race is now narrowing. A recent Emerson College / Nexstar Media poll shows a tied race with 49% of probable voters supporting McAuliffe and 49% of probable voters supporting Youngkin. The FiveThirtyEights poll average of the Virginia race now has McAuliffe at 47.6 percent and Youngkin at 46.1 percent. New Jersey will also host a gubernatorial race on Tuesday. There, New Jerseyers will decide whether to keep Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in office or replace him with Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli. Some recent polls have suggested a close race, but a Monmouth University poll released Wednesday found Murphy 11 points ahead of Ciattarelli, 50-39% among registered voters. That marks a double-digit lead for Murphy, but his lead is down 2 points since Monmouth last polled voters in September. Other Americans are now saying they want increased police spending, according to a recent Pew Research Center poll. The poll found that 21% of Americans want police spending to increase significantly, which is an increase of 10 points from 2020. Even the share that wants a small increase in spending has increased by 6 points from last year at 26%. True, a plurality of Americans, 37%, want police spending to stay the same, but this has decreased by 5 points since 2020. A Food and Drug Administration advisory group has approved the Pfizer and BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, making it likely that children could get hit as early as November. Yet among Americans, support for immunizing children against COVID-19 is divided along familiar party lines. A majority of Democrats, 81%, support COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11, while 54% of Republicans oppose them, according to a recent Data for Progress poll. Some parents are also concerned about the potential side effects of the vaccine. , according to a recent Ipsos / Marketing for Change poll. The poll found that 48% of parents of children aged 5 to 11 weighed the side effects of the vaccine, while 40% said protecting their child from COVID-19 was a factor. Another 36% said their children’s ability to participate in school activities requiring immunization is a factor in evaluating the decision to immunize their children.Biden endorsement

According to FiveThirtyEights’ presidential approval tracker, 43.7% of Americans approve of Biden’s job as president, while 51% disapprove (a net approval rating of -7.3 points). At the same time last week, 43.7% approved and 50.0% disapproved (a net approval rating of -6.4 points). A month ago, Biden had an approval rating of 45.3% and a disapproval rating of 48.9%, for a net approval rating of -3.6 points.

Generic ballot

In our congressional general ballot average, Democrats currently lead by 2.5 percentage points (43.9% to 41.4%). A week ago, Democrats led Republicans by 2.6 points (44.1% to 41.6%). Around the same time last month, voters preferred the Democrats by 3 points (44.7% to 41.7%).

I don’t think Trump winning the GOP nomination is inevitable: money

