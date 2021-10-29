Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rome on Friday for the G20 summit





New Delhi / Rome: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rome on Friday to attend the crucial 16th G20 summit which will take place this weekend, during which the group’s leaders will discuss the global economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, sustainable development and climate change. This is the first in-person G20 summit since the outbreak of the global pandemic in early 2020. The first day of the summit will see deliberations on ‘the global economy and global health’, while the second day will see a keynote address by the Prince of Wales on the theme of the role of private finance in tackling climate change. Also on the second day, world leaders will also discuss climate change and the environment, sustainable development, among others. Prior to his departure, Modi tweeted on Thursday: “Over the next few days, I will be in Rome, the Vatican and Glasgow to attend important multilateral gatherings like the G20 and COP26. There would also be various bilateral and community programs during this visit. “ Disembarked in Rome to participate in the @ g20org Summit, an important forum for deliberating on major global issues. I also look forward to other programs through this visit to Rome. pic.twitter.com/e4UuIIfl7f Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2021 In a separate statement, he said the summit “will allow us to take stock of the current global situation and exchange ideas on how the G20 can be a driving force to build economic resilience and rebuild inclusively and sustainable after the pandemic ”. Upon arriving in the Italian capital on Friday, the prime minister said in a tweet: “Landed in Rome to attend the G20 summit, an important forum for deliberating on major global issues. I am also looking forward to other programs thanks to this visit to Rome. Modi was received by senior Italian government officials and Indian Ambassador to Rome, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Modi’s visit to Rome and Vatican City until October 31 comes at the invitation of his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi. On the sidelines of the G20 summit, Modi will also meet with leaders of other partner countries and review the progress of India’s bilateral relations with them. At the Vatican, Modi will appeal to Pope Francis and meet the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

