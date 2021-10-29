In celebrating Pakistan’s victory, some Indians made a mauka-ry of Indian ethics and democracy





None of those who celebrated Pakistan’s victory would ever wish to live in Pakistan, even if they were invited or promised a lifetime visa

Mohammed Shami was the victim of a barrage of social media abuse after India lost to Pakistan in the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup in Dubai. PA

There are reports of arrests in Uttar Pradesh of those who hoisted the Pakistani flag or sang the Pakistani national anthem after the T20 World Cup match. In Kashmir, students and staff of medical schools have been registered under the Prevention of Illegal Activities Act (UAPA). This has been the norm after any Indo-Pakistani sporting event.

All Indo-Pakistani clashes on the sports fields are tense and sold out, as was evident in Dubai, where tickets were sold out weeks before the game. The loser faces a national backlash, while the winner takes the loot. Victory is also exploited politically.

The recent World Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai, which Pakistan decisively won by 10 wickets, was just that. Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan’s triumph over India is a victory for Islam. All Muslims around the world are rejoicing. He added that it was tantamount to winning the World Cup. He was reminded on social media that this was a cricket match, not a victory in the war, which Pakistan never won.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a visit to Saudi Arabia, said at a business forum: if we improve in any way or speak to improve relations with India.

Pakistani Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said: Celebrations in Kashmir following the cricket team’s defeat in India should be enough to open the eyes of Modi & Co.

Comments from the Pakistani military were more moderate. DGISPR tweeted, CJCSC & Services Chiefs congratulate Pakistan cricket team on historic victory over India in ICC T20 World Cup.

Mohammad Shami’s trolling partially projected the dark side of the Indian audience. There is no doubt that the team made mistakes, which happens when you play under pressure, but blaming one individual, when the whole team has failed, shows an immature mindset. In one day everything changed and celebrities, politicians, former cricketers and the common Indians supported Shami. Virat Kohli faced more fireworks in the post-match conference than during the match.

It was later discovered that the comments against Shami came mainly from grips linked to Pakistan, taking the opportunity to strengthen the religious division within the country. New accounts have been created on Instagram just to spread an image of intolerant India. While this observation may be true, our own reputation with the public has not been better. In March 2007, Indian fans knocked down the walls and pillars of Dhonis’ house under construction in Ranchi to protest India’s five-wicket rout by Bangladesh in their first World Cup meeting.

In India, there have been reports of people celebrating Pakistan’s victory by popping crackers. In some cases, it’s hard to dissect whether it was to celebrate Pakistan’s success or India’s defeat. In India, many see the defeat as a setback to the current political regime, echoed by numerous social media. Some celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir were aimed at displaying an anti-Indian stance. Interestingly, none of those who celebrated Pakistan’s victory would ever wish to live in Pakistan, even if they were invited or promised a lifetime visa.

Hanging around and insulting the team after a loss is common, even in Pakistan. After the loss to India at the 2019 World Cup, Pakistani captain Sarfaraz Ahmed faced the wrath of nations. Pakistani Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari tweeted: I hate to admit it but today there was a well-prepared professional cricket team which was the Indian team and a bunch of disconnected and headed latecomers by a gaping captain who passed for Team Pak.

For ordinary Pakistanis, the current victory ended the 2015 mauka-mauka ad that mocked Pakistan’s losses to India. PakistansDawnnewspaper captured the mood in the title of their article, Pakistan makes a bunch of reviews.

The Dawn newspaper summed up the importance of victory for Pakistan. He said: With my apologies to India, Pakistani fans deserved and needed this one much more. There is a crowd heading towards the nation’s capital, there are signs of a civil-military rupture, a “gasoline bomb” has recently been dropped, electricity prices have skyrocketed, a gas crisis looming on the horizon, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) just wouldn’t let us go, and problems are brewing in neighboring Afghanistan. In the midst of it all, the victory over India allows the whole country to forget about the troubles of its routine life.

The victory also pushed under the rug the government’s surrender to the TLP, an organization it itself banned in April of this year. It gave Pakistani politicians a much-needed respite and they exploited it.

India and Pakistan have not had any sporting ties in recent times, due to strained relations over terrorism and Kashmir. Ahead of the World Cup, calls were made to cancel the match due to the ongoing operation in Poonch, where India lost nine soldiers. Subramanian Swamy had tweeted: Playing cricket with terrorist Pakistan, who kills innocent Indians, is unacceptable.

The Indo-Pakistani rivalry exists in all sporting events, including hockey and track and field. Who can forget the incident in Bhubaneshwar where, after their semi-final victory over India, the Pakistani players ran onto the field, removing their shirts and showing vulgar signs to the public. We also can’t forget the missing javelin incident between Indian athletics golden boy Neeraj Chopra and Pakistani Nadeem during this year’s Olympics.

This rivalry won’t go away anytime soon. Accepting the loss as you mature is more important. Likewise, by celebrating Pakistan’s victory, some Indians have disrupted the ethics and democracy of their country.

The author is a former Indian Army officer, strategic analyst and columnist. The opinions expressed are personal.

