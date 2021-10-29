Rashid Khan reveals three cricketers he grew up idolizing; “I used to imagine being them”





The Afghanistan national cricket team started their 2021 ICC T20 World Cup very well, beating Scotland by a massive 130-point margin. The batsmen did their job setting a goal of 191 and the bowlers did a great job as Scotland were just 60 in 10.2 overs, in the middle of it all was Rashid Khan as he took four wickets in 2 , 2 overs to a saving of 3.86. In a recent interview, Rashid was asked about his idols that have influenced his game and named Sachin Tendulkar as his batting idol and Shahid Afridi and Anil Kumble for the bowling alley. He said he used to imagine being these players as a kid and every time he meets them it’s “more than a dream.”

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Rashid Khan said: “When it comes to hitting, I’ve always loved watching Sachin Tendulkar. (At the time) I wasn’t the type of player with a consistent mindset. hitting sixes. I don’t know how or why I changed my mind to focus on sixes now. “

Rashid’s Bowling Idols

He then mentioned that Shahid Afridi and Anil Kumble are his bowling idols, he used to emulate both when playing bowling with his brothers and loved to watch them on TV. Rashid also added that he always watches YouTube videos of the two as he learns a lot. “(As for bowling), definitely Shahid Afridi and Anil Kumble. Even at home, playing against my brothers, I was bowling faster (like Afridi and Kumble). I loved watching them on TV . I still watch videos (of them) on YouTube – there is so much that I have learned from them and that I am still learning, “Rashid told ESPNcricinfo.

Finally, Rashid said that he dreams of these three players and imagines himself to be them, while Afghanistan never had a team behind them, he had no hope of being a player. of international cricket so he was having a great time watching them and added that now when he meets the players it is “more than a dream”.

Image: AP / PTI

