Biden ready for G20 summit and meetings with allies on Iran nuclear program

22 seconds ago

On October 29, US President Joe Biden opened a dense five-day European trip to the Vatican, where he and Pope Francis had an unusually long meeting in which they were to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, the change climate and global poverty.

Biden’s tour also includes participation in the Group of 20 (G20) industrialized country summit in Rome and talks with European allies on Iran’s nuclear program and other bilateral issues.

Biden is also due to attend the COP26 world climate conference in Glasgow as the world struggles to cope with the effects of climate change and global warming.

The Vatican said the private meeting lasted an hour and 15 minutes, and then about an additional 15 minutes were allotted for taking photos and exchanging gifts.

Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump’s meeting with the pontiff in 2017 lasted around 30 minutes, and former President Barack Obama spent around 50 minutes with Francis in 2014.

The White House and the Vatican were due to issue statements on the meeting later today.

It’s good to be back, Biden, a practicing Catholic, said earlier upon his arrival at the Vatican.

It is not clear whether Biden’s audience with the Pope included the controversial issue of abortion. The Biden administration supports the right to abortion, which is at odds with the position of the Catholic Church.

Biden is the second Catholic to serve as President of the United States, after John F. Kennedy from 1961 to 1963.

The two-day G20 summit is due to start on October 30 in the Italian capital.

Biden is expected to meet for bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the meeting would “cover the waterfront” of issues as the two seek to ease tensions over a disagreement over a US security pact with Great Britain. -Brittany and Australia, which saw France lose a major agreement on submarines.

US officials have stressed, however, that the main topic on October 30 at a meeting involving Biden, Macron, and German and British leaders will be the status of Iran’s nuclear program.

Sullivan told reporters Biden would work for a “shared strategy, solidarity and unity in our approach” on Iran. He did not say whether the leaders would discuss resuming talks with Tehran.

Tehran has said it plans to resume talks with world powers in November on revitalizing the historic 2015 nuclear pact, which then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States in 2018.

Biden is also expected to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Sullivan said. Erdogan said he wanted to discuss a deal with Washington on F-16 fighter jets after a pact for more advanced F-35s was scrapped due to Ankara’s purchase of a fighter system. Russian missiles.

On November 1, Biden will travel to Glasgow, Scotland for the COP26 global climate conference, where the US leader is expected to deliver a major speech at the UN-sponsored event.

With reports from Reuters and dpa

