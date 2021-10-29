PM Narendra Modi arrives in Rome to attend G-20 summit – Mysuru Today

Prime News, National and International, Climate, Rome, October 29: – Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived Friday October 29 in Rome, Italy to attend the 16th G-20 Summit.
Modi will attend the Summit from October 30 to 31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The summit will bring together heads of state from G-20 member countries, the European Union and other invited countries and international organizations.
During the first leg of his visit to Italy, Modi will hold a joint meeting on Thursday with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He will then leave for Piazza Gandhi and pay a floral tribute to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi. In the evening, Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
During his visit to Italy, the Prime Minister will also visit Vatican City to meet Pope Francis and meet the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.
During the second leg of his visit, Prime Minister Modi will depart for Glasgow to attend the World Leaders Summit of the 26th Conference of the Parties (CoP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The high-level segment of CoP-26 will take place on 1-2 November. It will bring together heads of state from more than 120 countries.
“This will be the first in-person G20 summit since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020 and will allow us to take stock of the current global situation and exchange ideas on how the G20 can be a driving force to build resilience economic and build return in an inclusive and sustainable way from the pandemic, ”said the Prime Minister. (Entries: Agencies, NGB)