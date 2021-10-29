How does PTI deal with the governance crisis?





There is an undeniable governance crisis in Pakistan. And PTI leaders should not hesitate to accept their responsibility for creating and then perpetuating this crisis.

Who is really responsible for this crisis? Can all of this be blamed on previous governments (as the PTI wants us to believe)? Or is it entirely the result of the failure of government policies of the ITPs (as the opposition would claim)? Or is it more a function of the system we live in? Did this crisis result from the incompetence of individuals chosen within the political team of the PTI? Or is there something more sinister at play? Or should the blame be divided between the respective provincial governments?

Should the federal government be blamed for its lack of planning and anticipation?

These and other questions must be asked and answered honestly if we are to hope to resolve the litany of governance crises we face today.

Let’s start with a set of undeniable facts: The PTI governance model, as presented by Imran Khan in the run-up to the 2018 general election, has (so far) failed to deliver on its promise. Usman Buzdar is not Wasim Akram anymore. The looted money did not return home.

The corrupt (as Imran Khan asserts) have all managed to escape the porous grip of a humble prosecution system. The entrenchment of corruption (according to the recent Transparency International report) has only worsened. Unemployment remains endemic. Inflation has gotten out of hand. And no long-term economic stimulus package appears to be in place.

In fact, many of the provincial governance issues that are not directly under Imran Khan’s control are also reported to the federal government. In Sindh, for example, the issue of rainwater, lack of rabies medication, the spread of HIV or garbage collection, or malnutrition in Thar, fall squarely within the domain of provincial governance. . After the enactment of the 18th Constitutional Amendment (in 2010), the provinces are responsible for matters such as health, medicines, sanitation, and food supply.

The federal government has no role in these matters

However, the inept PPP government continues to blame the Federation for these problems, under the guise of insufficient funds provided to Sindh province. And in public perception, political responsibility ends with Imran Khan and his PTI.

Worse yet, in Punjab, Usman Buzdar has repeatedly failed to anticipate (or counter) governance issues. Throughout the three monsoon seasons (20192021), the government in Buzdar has failed to take preventive measures against the spread of the dengue virus. Unlike in the Shehbaz Sharif years, Buzdar’s government did not conduct the necessary awareness campaign, nor did it apply any preventive measures.

There has been no concerted government campaign to prevent water stagnation. No periodic fumigation mechanism. No real emphasis on vaccination or blood collection. And despite the loss of dozens of human lives, Buzdar’s government has taken no concrete action.

Then the smog / fog season in Lahore

In anticipation of dire conditions (and in accordance with honorable orders from the Lahore High Court), the Punjab brickyards are expected to be closed in October. And the necessary administrative measures must be taken to ensure that industrial emissions are monitored in early fall. Buzdar’s government, however, appears to be dozing at work, resulting in a third consecutive season of worsening fog conditions.

Last year in January we saw the needless creation of a wheat shortage crisis. Despite a more than adequate performance, the administrative mismanagement of the government of Buzdar resulted in a synthetic shortage, inflated prices, hoarding of stocks and an inability of people to afford the stock of wheat.

For all these and other problems, when Buzdar’s government failed to meet the minimum standards of governance required, Imran Khan was understandably blamed. After all, his party was in power in the Punjab. He had chosen the Prime Minister. He is responsible for party policy. However, under the 18th Constitutional Amendment, he does not have the power to directly interfere in the functioning of the Punjab. The federal government does not play any significant role in the functioning of the health sector (for dengue) or the agricultural sector (for wheat) in the Punjab.

What could Imran Khan do, in the situation, to better cope with the governance crisis in the Punjab? Manage the governance of the Punjab by appointing the bureaucracy of its choice which reports directly to it. This idea, however, was not well received in the Buzdar establishment. A handful of PTI parliamentarians, pushed by the chief minister himself, launched slogans about empowering the chief minister. And this struggle between the Khans bureaucracy and the independence of Buzdars has given a boost to those forces that wish to see Imran Khan’s political enterprise fail.

Suddenly, the precarious political alliance, in the center and in the Punjab, seems to be weakening. The Allies have repeatedly expressed reservations against government policy. Factions within the PTI (particularly in the Punjab) have expressed concern over Islamabad’s interference in the management of provincial affairs. And opposition political parties have started to express hopes for political change in the Punjab and (perhaps) in the center.

Can this governance crisis be resolved?

Is this just a function of an incompetent political team in Punjab and Sindh? Should we blame the personalities? Or is there a larger structural solution, regardless of the personalities involved?

It cannot be denied that Buzdar and his team are not Wasim Akram anymore. And that part of the problem stems from the personalities involved. Imran Khan must reconsider a political reshuffle at the head of the Punjab. No individual, even Buzdar, should be considered indispensable in the current crisis.

However, there is a larger structural solution that has been ignored for too long. That of implementing article 140A of the Constitution, and of delegating political, administrative and financial responsibility and authority to elected representatives of local communities. If this constitutional command is not implemented, in letter and in spirit, the governance crisis will not dissipate at the local level.

Yes, the provincial government must do its job diligently

Yes, the federal government needs to introduce better economic and governance policies. But real relief for the unfortunate of this country can only come from empowering local government.

Usman Buzdar and his cabinet are not the service delivery mechanism envisioned by the Constitution. Murad Ali Shah and his coterie either. These governments will be forced to focus on their main function of law reform if service delivery is devolved to local governments, as required by the Constitution of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Khan must revisit his speeches and rhetoric from the pre-2018 years. And remember that he promised an effective system of local governance, which helps alleviate the plight of our people. Wasim Akram plus, or Javed Miandad minus, can then focus on the job they were elected to do: help reform our legislative framework and set the course for policies that bring Pakistan into line with the 21st century.

Saad Rasool is a lawyer based in Lahore. He has an LL.M. in Constitutional Law from Harvard Law School. He can be contacted at [email protected], or Twitter: @Ch_SaadRasool. This article originally appeared in The Nation under the title The ITP Governance Crisis and has been republished with permission from the authors. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Global Village Space.

