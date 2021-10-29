Jokowi reminds media: don’t rack up viewers or just bait clicks







THE SPIRIT OF PEOPLE – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) recalled that the role of journalists is increasingly important in the midst of a flood of information. To this end, Jokowi urged reporters to keep the situation clear by generating optimism in society. This was transmitted by Jokowi virtually during the “Opening and Workshop of the VI Congress of the Association of Indonesian Television Journalists (IJTI)” on Friday, October 29, 2021. “Today’s press is a press capable of adapting quickly. Catching up quickly, quickly learning new competitions. Innovative to face new technological breakthroughs,” said Jokowi. Also Read: His Wealth Reaches IDR 4,095 trillion, Elon Musk Plans To Establish New University According to him, the presence of a new media platform should encourage journalists to be more creative and productive. “Continue to strengthen yourself valueas a credible news broadcaster. Increase precision, maintain independence and objectivity, ”he said.

For this reason, Jokowi reminded the media platform that his task is not simply to accumulate numbers. the viewers Where subscribers. “The presence of new media must also support the transformation of the nation’s progress, not just be motivated to rack up numbers viewers, subscribers or just clickbait, ”Jokowi said. Also Read: Jusuf Kalla Issues Response After SBY Attacked By Hasto From PDIP: Need To Explain From My Experience He recalled that new media should be able to contribute to society.

