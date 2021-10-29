Boris holds ‘urgent’ phone call with Polish Prime Minister as EU panics over Polexit threat | Politics | New





The Prime Minister spoke to Mateus Morawiecki about his concerns about the role of the ECJ in overseeing the Northern Ireland Protocol. He also spoke of Poland’s frustrations with the court’s imposition of rules in Warsaw that undermine its national sovereignty.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister briefed Prime Minister Morawiecki on the latest discussions on the Northern Ireland Protocol. “He stressed the need to make urgent progress on this issue in order to protect the Belfast agreement (Good Friday). “He underlined his concerns about the role of the European Court of Justice in Northern Ireland and also took note of the debate in Poland on the role of the Court.” As part of government reforms of the judiciary in Poland, members of the National Council of the Judiciary, which reviews the appointments of judges, are now chosen by the country’s parliament. LEARN MORE ON OUR BREXIT LIVE BLOG

This means that the nationalist PiS party which currently governs Poland has broad control over the judiciary. The EU member also made changes to a disciplinary tribunal for judges which critics say undermine judicial independence. The European Court of Justice had called for the reforms to be urgently overturned and yesterday ruled that Poland must pay daily fines of € 1million (£ 845,915) until it takes action. Poland has accused the EU of “blackmail” and said it will not pay the fines, raising fears in Brussels that the country is heading towards leaving the bloc. During this morning’s phone call, Mr Johnson said he wanted to deepen relations with Warsaw in areas of mutual interest. “The leaders discussed the UK-Poland relationship and agreed on its strength and importance in institutions like NATO,” official No 10 said. READ MORE: Poland OUTSIDE EU: How the last 24 hours became the time of no return

He said that “we cannot let the courts on one side settle disputes between us” and wants a new “balanced” arbitration panel to be put in place in its place. The EU has so far rejected the requests, saying the protocol should be renegotiated. Lord Frost has warned that he will trigger Article 16 to suspend aspects of the mechanism if Brussels does not give in. It is believed that the UK will make a decision on the progress of negotiations in mid-November.

In addition to discussing their shared frustrations with the EU, Mr Johnson and Mr Morawiecki also touched on next week’s COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow and the need for the world to massively reduce its carbon footprint. The Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister was looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Morawiecki to Glasgow next week. “He praised Poland’s shift from dependence on fossil fuels to renewable energies. “He expressed his hope that further progress will be made on this point and broader efforts on coal, cars, money and trees.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1513413/Boris-Johnson-latest-Poland-PM-phone-call-Polexit-EU-Mateusz-Morawiecki-ECJ-row The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos