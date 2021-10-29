Turkey and Chad to boost mutual trade





October 29, 2021

By Vugar Khalilov President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey will increase its trade volume with Chad, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported. Erdogan made the remarks during the joint press conference held with interim Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno in Ankara, Turkey, the report added. “We want to see Chad among our country’s main partners in Africa. Last year our trading volume exceeded our target and reached $ 112 million with an increase of 47%. We wish to deepen and diversify our trade relations, taking into account the potential that we have ”, underlined Erdogan. He added that the new goal is to increase the bilateral trade volume to $ 200 million in the first stage and reach $ 500 million in the second stage. “We aim to develop trade and economic relations in a holistic, inclusive, mutual respect and win-win approach,” Erdogan said. He said Turkey is ready to provide any kind of support to Chad during the transition period. Erdogan underlined that Chad, which assumed the term Presidency of the G5 Sahel and of the Community of Sahel-Saharan States, plays an important role in the region. Recalling his recent visits to Angola, Togo and Nigeria, Erdogan said that Turkey hosted the Third Turkey-Africa Economy and Business Forum in Istanbul on October 21-22, and that the Third Turkey Partnership Summit -Africa will also be held in Istanbul on December 17th. -18, 2021. “We want to see my esteemed brother among us at the top. We are determined to continue our cooperation with Chad in all areas, ”he stressed. Speaking about Turkey’s educational activities in Chad, Erdogan recalled the construction of an agricultural school in the country. Erdogan highlighted the contributions of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Turkish Airlines and non-governmental organizations to the development of Turkey-Chad relations. He also thanked the Chadian government for its support to Turkey against terrorism. “We cannot forget the support of our Chadian brothers in the fight against FETO. We are grateful for the transfer of FETO affiliated schools in N’Djamena to our Turkish Maarif Foundation in 2017, ”Erdogan added. In addition, the Turkish president expressed his willingness to cooperate with Chad in the fields of military defense and security and in the fight against terrorist organizations and armed opposition groups. In the framework of Itno’s visit to Turkey, many documents such as the memorandum of understanding on technical, scientific and economic cooperation, the agreement on the abolition of visas for holders of diplomatic passports were signed between the two countries. – Follow us on twitter @AzerNewsAz

