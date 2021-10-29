Boris Johnson hopes for climate dynamics at the G20 summit





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will fly to Rome on Friday for Italy’s summit of Group of 20 (G20) countries, hoping to build momentum behind the UN’s COP26 climate summit ( UN) hosted by the UK next week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Rome earlier Friday for the 16th G20 summit, which brings together the world’s major economies on Saturday for talks between heads of state and heads of government. Before that, the G20 finance and health ministers will meet in Rome on Friday for their first joint meeting under the Italian presidency. “Since the COVID-19 outbreak in February 2020, the G20 Finance Track has worked hard to find solutions to combat the pandemic, support the groups in society most affected and foster a sustainable and inclusive economic recovery,” a said a G20 statement ahead of the meeting, which will be attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. “Several efforts have been made to initiate the economic recovery such as increasing productivity with investments geared towards a green and digital transition, and the historic agreement for the establishment of a fairer international tax system”, adds the press release. The G20 – made up of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan , Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States United States and European Union ( EU) meet as the EU and the former UK member wrangle over trade rules, with strained UK-France relations over Channel fishing rights. Prime Minister Johnson has officially expressed his concerns ahead of this major precursor to the COP26 climate summit. “It will be very, very difficult, this summit, and I’m very worried that it could go wrong and we might not get the deals we need,” he said earlier this week on a visit. schools at 10 Downing Street. On a more optimistic note, he insisted that “it can be done”. Green investments and climate action will be a recurring theme at the G20 summit, with the UK keen to finalize further commitments from G20 member countries ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP-26) of the World Leaders’ Summit (WLS ) within the framework of the United Nations. Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). “In line with our tradition of living in harmony with nature and a culture of deep respect for the planet, we are taking ambitious steps to develop clean and renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation and biodiversity,” said Modi in his statement of departure before the two great summits. “At WLS, I will share India’s excellent track record on climate action and our achievements. I will also highlight the need to comprehensively address climate change issues, including the equitable allocation of carbon space. , support for mitigation and adaptation and resilience-building measures, mobilization of finance, technology transfer and the importance of sustainable lifestyles for green and inclusive growth ”, a- he declared. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled for bilateral talks with Johnson, their first in-person meeting after several planned visits to India by the British Prime Minister were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/headlines/1786987-boris-johnson-hopes-for-climate-momentum-at-g20-summit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos