Political tug of war in the Caucasus

The first agreement concerns the demarcation and delimitation of the borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan, on the basis of the old maps of the USSR. The second agreement opens roads and communications; the latter was being negotiated by the deputy prime ministers of the three nations.

Both treaties have their potential dangers. We have to find out whether the agreement on mutual recognition of territorial integrity contains any reference to Karabakh, because President Aliyev has always insisted that Armenia must accept Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan. The caveat in the second accord is the issue of the corridor.

Caution is in order in these cases, as President Putin has just issued a convoluted statement asking for concessions from both sides, saying: There are things that require mutual concessions. There are places where exchanges are necessary.

The sad truth is that Armenia has no room for further concessions after losing 75 percent of Karabakh and compromising the security of its own borders.

In the meantime, documents are published on the war and the Azerbaijani victims of this war.

Authorities in Baku have so far admitted to having suffered 2,700 casualties. But former Prime Minister Hrant Bagratyan insists that the losses on the Azerbaijani side far exceed 18,000 and he cites a site in Holland as well as information from the opposition media. Indeed, representatives of the opposition in Azerbaijan visited cemeteries and counted flags on fresh graves. Bagratyan also believes that Azerbaijan and Turkey no longer had enough fighters to take control of Shushi, which was offered to them by Russia on a silver platter.

If indeed Azerbaijan has suffered three times as many victims as Armenia, this is no cause for consolation. But it does indicate that the Armenian army has lived up to its reputation as a formidable fighting force in the Caucasus.

Continuing the war against overwhelming forces for 44 days and facing deadly new warfare technology is no small feat. Certain divisions of the Armenian army were victims of confusion; the others arose and fought valiantly.

Military wisdom suggests that the standard casualty ratio in war is that the aggressor absorbs three times as many casualties as the defending party. Seen through the lens of this ratio, Bagratyans’ statement might in fact be realistic.

A precarious situation continues. Shootings take place regularly and the Armenian side loses many soldiers and civilians, but the Russian peacekeepers seem to be ordered not to defend the Armenian side. If recent news is correct, Armenian forces have clashed with Azerbaijani forces both at the borders of Armenia and in Karabakh, while Russian peacekeepers are positioned behind Armenian forces rather than between the two armies.

No one believes that the Russian forces are there to keep the peace, but President Putin himself and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have insisted on the great work that peacekeepers do.

For a long time, Russia looked for an opportunity to bring its army to Azerbaijani soil. The 44-day war gave Moscow this opportunity. The organized speed of this operation indicates that Russia was always ready for this move.

The question persists in the minds of Armenians: what will happen if Azerbaijan asks Moscow to relocate its peacekeepers? Besides, Baku has not even signed the agreement which allowed the entry of Russian peacekeepers, in order to retain its option of refusing the Russian military presence on its soil.

Armenia and the Diaspora have allocated their resources to what remains of Karabakh. The resettlement of displaced refugees is a huge task, but it is a necessary project to keep the Armenians in Karabakh. However, Russia has other ideas. Moscow’s insistence that the question of the status of Karabakh not be raised at this stage has very serious implications.

Russia is used to operating near abroad. Before wresting South Ossetia and Abkhazia from Georgia, Moscow granted citizenship to many residents of these two provinces. He later had an excuse to defend his citizens by occupying their land.

A similar policy is applied in Karabakh: Russian citizenship is distributed, and the Russian language is taught at the same level as Armenian.

When the going comes Russia will play the game again as a defender and stay put in Karabakh. For the people of Karabakh, this will become an acceptable situation when all hope of independence or autonomy is dashed.

Before the current process goes too far, the OSCE session must meet and address the issue of the status of Karabakh.

Time is running out and time is against the fate of Karabakh and its people.