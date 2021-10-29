10 embassies call on Turkey to release jailed civil society leader Osman KavalaExBulletin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to expel 10 Western ambassadors, including the United States, for criticizing the detention of civil society lawyer Osman Kavala.

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

This week, a Turkish civil society leader imprisoned for four years became the center of a burgeoning diplomatic crisis between NATO allies. Ten embassies, including the United States, have called on Turkey to release 64-year-old Osman Kavala. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan responded by threatening to expel ambassadors from these countries. He has since taken a step back from those remarks. As President Biden prepares to meet Erdogan at the G20 summit, Durrie Bouscaren reports that the affair represents a yawning rift between Turkey and the West.

DURRIE BOUSCAREN, BYLINE: Istanbul artist Asli Cavusoglu remembers his friend Osman Kavala as the kind of person who would drink bad tea to avoid offending a host.

ASLI CAVUSOGLU: I mean, he’s, like, the most generous listener.

BOUSCAREN: In 2015, they traveled together to Armenia while Kavala was working on a project to secure a UNESCO listing for the archaeological site of Ani, a 10th century Armenian city in what is now the northeast. from Turkey. Kavala believed in a Turkey that embraced its diversity as well as its historical enemies, says Cavusoglu – a philosophy of life that has driven most of his work in civil society.

CAVUSOGLU: So he was advocating never, ever giving up on dialogue.

BOUSCAREN: In Istanbul, he served on the board of the Turkish branch of the Open Society Foundation, a pro-democracy group created by Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros. But this work ultimately put him in the government’s crosshairs. Kavala was jailed in 2017 on charges of conspiring with an American professor and the CIA to spy on the Turkish government, of staging protests in 2013 and of helping plan a bloody three-year coup attempt. later which left 250 dead. Kavala has denied these accusations. His lawyer, Deniz Tolga Ayturk, calls them a fantasy concocted by prosecutors.

DENIZ TOLGA AYTURK: (Via an interpreter) We’ve been asking for the same thing from the start – concrete evidence to prove that these crimes were committed. They were never able to put this in front of us.

BOUSCAREN: For four years, Kavala has been in this limbo, acquitted by one court, indicted again by another.

AYTURK: (Via interpreter) What happens in hearings is that we ask for evidence. The court cannot present the evidence, so they postpone the hearings. Or they decide there is a lack of jurisdiction and send it to another court.

BOUSCAREN: In 2019, the European Court of Human Rights ordered Turkey to release Kavala. But the Turkish authorities refused to comply, risking suspension from the Council of Europe. In a rally on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed the criticism.

PRESIDENT RECEP TAYYIP ERDOGAN: Kavala, Kavala, Kavala, Kavala.

BOUSCAREN: Erdogan was furious when 10 foreign embassies, including the United States, called for Kavala’s release in a joint statement.

ERDOGAN: (Through interpreter) What kind of shamelessness is that? What do you think it is? This is Turkey. It is not a tribal country as you might think. It is Turkey, glorious Turkey.

BOUSCAREN: Erdogan said he would declare the 10 ambassadors persona non grata, effectively expelling them from the country. He has since reversed those remarks after several embassies pledged to follow a section of the Vienna Convention that prevents diplomats from interfering in the internal affairs of a host country. Yusuf Erim, analyst and editor-in-chief of TRT, the Turkish public broadcaster, agrees with Erdogan that foreign envoys should not make public comments on pending criminal cases.

YUSUF ERIM: The crimes allegedly committed were committed on Turkish soil. He is a Turkish citizen. They therefore have no skills or expertise to be able to comment on this, and it is strictly a national matter.

BOUSCAREN: Kavala’s next hearing is scheduled for November 26, a date he says he will refuse to attend because he believes a fair trial is no longer possible. For NPR News, I’m Durrie Bouscaren in Istanbul.

