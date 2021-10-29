PM Modi approves disappearance of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi regretted the death of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar on Friday and called him a wonderful personality. Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said generations to come will be remembered for his works and wonderful personality.Read also – RIP Puneeth Rajkumar | LIVE UPDATES: Deadly remains reach home, fans in attendance in large numbers “A cruel twist of fate tore a prolific and talented actor from us, Puneeth Rajkumar. It was not the age to leave. He will be fondly remembered for generations to come for his works and his wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and his admirers. Om Shanti“said Prime Minister Modi. A cruel twist of fate has snatched from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. It was not the age to leave. He will be fondly remembered for generations to come for his works and his wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and his admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ofcNpnMmW3 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2021 Also Read – Fans Swarm Vikram Hospital as News of Puneeth Rajkumar’s Death Spreads | Video Well-known Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar died of a heart attack on Friday, hospital sources said. The 46-year-old Sandalwood star was rushed to hospital after complaining of chest pain. Also read – Puneeth Rajkumar dies of heart attack; Gave his best wishes to the Bhajarangi 2 team in his latest tweet A statement from the hospital earlier said that Puneeth Rajkumar “was brought to the emergency department of Vikram Hospital with a history of chest pain at 11:40 am, he was unresponsive and was in cardiac asystole and cardiac resuscitation. breakthrough has been launched “. The son of the idol of the morning, the late Rajkumar, and Parvathamma, he was affectionately called “Appu” by his fans. A popular television presenter, the ‘power star’, who started his career as a child artist, was also among the highest paid actors in Kannada’s film industry.

