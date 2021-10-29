Nicola Sturgeon: “Boris Johnson’s fragile male ego may explain why he doesn’t meet me





NICOLA Sturgeon has suggested that Boris Johnson’s “fragile male ego” might explain why he delegates most of his discussions with decentralized governments to his colleagues and doesn’t seem willing to deal directly with her.

The Prime Minister said most of the UK government’s interactions with devolved administrations are delegated to Michael Gove, who is Mr Johnson’s Minister for Intergovernmental Relations.

Speaking to the Scottish Parliamentary Journalists Association last week, Mr Gove said he was ‘the steward of relations between the UK government and all devolved administrations’. He added that behind the scenes “a good job being done in all administrations”. READ MORE: Michael Gove: UK government leveling does not threaten Scottish decentralization In an interview with Vogue magazine, the Prime Minister stressed that Mr Johnson “tends to delegate most of his interactions with devolved governments to Michael Gove. She added: “It’s good, Michael Gove and I work well together, but it’s a different approach than his predecessors.” When asked why she thought this was the case, she replied, “Maybe it’s just a fragile male ego. “He seems to have a reluctance to be, metaphorically speaking, in the same room as me. It’s strange.” Pressed by the Scottish Government’s campaign for Scottish independence, the Prime Minister said: ‘There is no status quo – the UK that people wanted to be a part of in 2014 probably does exist. more. Ms. Sturgeon also spoke of the importance of the COP26 summit to try to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C. She said: “This is probably the last chance the world has to come to an agreement specific enough to meet the Paris 1.5 ° C target. “It’s a huge opportunity, but I think there will be a real difficulty if this opportunity is not seized.” READ MORE: Sturgeon plans to become foster parent after politics The Prime Minister has been criticized for refusing to call on the British government to reject plans to open a new North Sea oil field near the Shetlands at Cambo. Instead, Ms Sturgeon called on the Prime Minister to “reassess” the project and other oil and gas exploration in light of the climate crisis. But the Prime Minister signaled a change in approach on Monday when she said the UK government’s policy of unlimited oil and gas extraction was “bad” and “not consistent” with efforts to limit global warming . Speaking to Vogue, Ms Sturgeon said: “It has not been an easy thing for someone in my position and in the political tradition where I come from, but we have to ask ourselves whether further oil exploration and gas is compatible with compliance with the requirements of climate change.

