Donald Trump’s business empire crumbles after years of political division, figures show





Former US President Donald Trump’s sharp rhetoric and divisive style allowed him to essentially take control of the Republican Party, but the same tactics that inspired fierce political loyalty undermined his business.

Mr. Trump’s trademark, built around real estate development and branding deals, was once synonymous with wealth and success, an image that now clashes heavily with a political brand rooted in the anger of his largely electoral base. rural and working class.

His presidency is now associated in the minds of many with its violent end, after his supporters stormed USCapitol on January 6.

These searing images, along with years of bitter rhetoric, are costing Mr. Trump money.

According to financial information from Mr. government agencies and company reports that track the finances of real estate companies.

Potential New York tenants are avoiding his buildings, a real estate broker said, to avoid being associated with Mr. Trump.

Organizers of golf tournaments have removed events from its courses.

Mr. Trump’s focus on political branding has increasingly gone beyond his identity as a real estate mogul, a hospitality industry veteran has said.

Prior to his political career, the Trump brand was all about the luxury of casinos and golf courses, said Scott Smith, a former hospitality executive and professor of hospitality at the University of South Carolina.

When he entered politics, he took the Trump brand in a whole new direction.

A committee investigating Jan.6 is stepping up pressure on former members of the Trump administration.

Mr. Trump’s affairs also remain subject to a joint criminal fraud investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the New York Attorney General.

The company and longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg have been accused of a payroll tax evasion scheme, and investigators continue to investigate whether Mr. Trump or his representatives committed fraud by distorting financial data in loan applications and tax returns.

Mr. Weisselberg and the company deny the wrongdoing and dispute the charges.

As his development business struggles, Mr Trump has announced his first major deal since leaving and it has nothing to do with real estate.

On October 20, he said he would build a new social media platform aimed in part at providing him with a political forum after being banned by Facebook and Twitter, which said after the USCapitol riots that Mr. Trump had used their platforms to incite violence.

Mr Trump has also raised funds for his political operation, which said he had $ 100 million ($ 133 million) on June 30, as he hints at a 2024 presidential bid.

Eric Trump (L) denied that the company was in a difficult situation. (Reuters: Gary Cameron)

Eric Trump, the former president’s second son and a Trump Organization executive, said in an interview that the company is now in a “phenomenal location.”

He cited a refinancing of a loan on San Francisco office buildings that gave the Trump company about $ 162 million in cash, according to loan documents and a statement from Vornado Realty Trust, the majority owner of the company.

“We are sitting on a huge amount of money,” Eric Trump told Reuters.

In an email, a spokesperson for Donald Trump denied that the company has collapsed since entering politics.

“The real estate company is doing extremely well, and this is evident in Florida and elsewhere,” Liz Harrington said in an emailed statement.

“Given the coronavirus pandemic, in which the hospitality industry has been particularly affected, MrTrump’s business is doing extremely well.”

Some Trump tenants are looking to get out

Financial records show that Mr. Trump’s real estate business has declined.

Income from family farms, heavy on golf courses and hotels, took a hit in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Revenues at his Las Vegas hotel, for example, have grown from $ 22.9 million in 2017 to $ 9.2 million in 2020 and the first 20 days of 2021, according to Mr. Trump’s financial information.

Mr Trump is now making a second attempt to sell his lease on a prominent property, the Trump International Hotel, located in a former federal building in Washington, DC, after failing to find a buyer with the original asking price of $ 500 million. dollars. .

Meanwhile, the company pays the federal government $ 3 million a year in lease payments, according to documents released earlier this month by the House Oversight Committee in the U.S. Congress. These records show that Mr. Trump’s Washington hotel has lost more than $ 73 million since 2016.

In Mr. Trump’s home port in New York, the name Trump has become increasingly toxic. A leading property, the Trump SoHo hotel in lower Manhattan, was renamed Dominick in 2017.

New York City canceled leases on a golf course, two Central Park ice rinks and a carousel in January.

Mr. Trump sued the city for improper termination of the golf course lease.

At 40 Wall Street, the 72-story skyscraper that was among Mr. Trump’s proudest acquisitions, problems that began before the pandemic have worsened, according to reports from companies that track real estate performance.

After the January 6 USCapitol riots, some of Mr. Trump’s big tenants, including the Girl Scouts and a nonprofit called the TB Alliance, said they were looking to see if they could get out of their homes. leases.

A commercial real estate broker said many potential tenants would not consider the building because Mr. Trump’s name was on it.

The Girl Scouts did not respond to requests for comment and the TB Alliance said it was “exploring all options” for leaving the Trump building.

In a statement to Mr Trump, Ms Harrington blamed “the disastrous policies of Bill de Blasio”, the mayor of New York, for the downturn in the city’s office market.

“Despite all of these serious headwinds, MrTrump has very little debt to value and the company is doing very well,” she said.

