Adam Kinzinger, a Republican critic of Trump, will not seek re-election to the House





WASHINGTON Representative Adam Kinzinger, who this year has become one of the main Republican critics of former President Donald J. Trump, announced on Friday that he would not stand for re-election in 2022.

Mr Kinzinger’s electoral fate was largely sealed Thursday night when Illinois Democrats, in an 11-hour vote shortly before midnight, passed a new congressional card that eliminated the district by majority Republican that Mr. Kinzinger represented for the past decade.

Mr. Kinzinger was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Mr. Trump after the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill. He announced his departure from Congress in a five-minute video in which he reiterated his opposition to Mr. Trump’s influence over the Republican Party and spoke of his first Congressional victory in the 2010 Tea Party wave.

I also remember during this campaign saying that if I ever thought it was time to leave Congress, I would, Kinzinger said. And that time is now.

Kinzinger accepted a post on the House special committee to investigate the January 6 attack, a move that served to escalate tensions between him and the former president. Mr Trump has started referring to the congressman as Cryin Adam Kinzinger and calling him and Rep. Liz Cheney, who also sits on the committee, aspiring Democrats.

Mr. Trump has made defeating the Republicans who voted to impeach him in the 2022 midterm election one of his top priorities. Last month, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio announced that he would not would not run again after Mr. Trump approved a main challenger.

2 down, 8 to go! Mr Trump said on Friday.

Mr Kinzinger has sought for months to create a greater national hub for himself beyond his district, which stretches along the Chicago exurbs of the Illinois border with Wisconsin. at the Indiana state border. He again hinted that he might aspire to a higher post; Illinois has contests for Governor and Senate in 2022, and no prominent Republican nominees for either.

It has also become increasingly evident to me that in order to break the narrative, I cannot focus on both a Congressional re-election and a larger nationwide fight at the same time, he said. declared. This is not the end of my political future, but the beginning.

The new Illinois congressional map, which Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to sign, is among the most amended so far this year. It creates 14 ridings in which Democrats are likely to win the general election, and only three ridings with Republican majority.

In addition to eliminating a district for Mr. Kinzinger, Democrats in Illinois created a second Latin American majority district in Chicago, most likely forcing Rep. Marie Newman, a Democrat, to participate in a primary with another. Democrat, Representative Jess G. Garca, known as Chuy.

Illinois Democrats have created districts that cross the state to connect as many Democratic voters as possible. They did so with the aim of snatching 14 seats in Congress for their state party, regardless of how communities may be connected. The new 17th arrondissement is released by representative Cheri Bustos, a Democrat. The district will meander from Rockford in the states north to the Quad Cities along the Mississippi River, then south to the college town of Macomb before returning east to Peoria and the Twin Cities of Bloomington and Normal, which is home to Illinois State University.

Three other districts, the 12th, 15th and 16th, bring together large areas of rural Illinois to have as many Republican voters as possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/29/us/politics/adam-kinzinger-illinois-election.html

