GOP Congressman Adam Kinzinger, a vocal critic of Donald Trump, will not run for reelection; Top Office Offer Advice – CBS Chicago





CHICAGO (CBS) Six-term Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger announced on Friday that he would not stand for re-election in 2022, but hinted at running for a higher post in the future.

I want to be clear, this is not the end of my political future, but the beginning, said Kinzinger, a Republican from Channahon, in a video posted to his Twitter feed.

The announcement comes just hours after the Illinois General Assembly approved new congressional district maps that place Kinzinger in the same district as his fellow Republican U.S. Darin LaHood. In April, Kizninger told the Sun-Times he would consider running for the US Senate or Illinois governor in 2022 if Democrats carve out his district.

He made no mention of specific plans to run for another office in his Friday morning announcement.

Kinzinger, one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald Trump last year, lamented the growing partisan divide in the United States and denounced politicians from both parties appealing only to the most extreme elements to get elected.

In Congress, I saw how deeply entrenched the division is. There is little or no desire to bridge our differences, and unity is no longer a word we use. It has also become increasingly evident to me that in order to break the narrative, I cannot focus on both a Congressional re-election and a larger nationwide fight at the same time, he said. declared.

If Kinzinger decided to run for Governor of Illinois or the US Senate, he would face an uphill battle against a well-funded incumbent in an increasingly blue state.

Governor JB Pritzker announced his candidacy for re-election in 2022, and the billionaire donated $ 35 million to his own campaign fund in March. At the end of September, his campaign fund had $ 24,665,542.51 in cash, according to campaign finance reports.

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth is also running for re-election in 2022, and according to her campaign’s latest Quarterly Report, she had $ 5,772,756.70 on hand at the end of September.

In its latest quarterly report, the Kinzingers campaign said it had $ 3,351,167.11 at the end of September.

