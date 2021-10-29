China tries to block cultural events in Germany and Italy

Chinese diplomats’ efforts to stop cultural events deemed critical of the Beijing government have met with mixed results in Europe, succeeding in Germany but being rejected by a municipal government in Italy.

The incident in Germany involved a new book, Xi Jinping, the most powerful man in the world, by two experienced German journalists, Back China magazine correspondent Adrian Geiges, and The world newspaper editor Stefan Aust.

Confucius Institutes at two German universities had scheduled online events for October 27 to coordinate with the launch of the books. But the book publisher, Piper Verlag of Munich, said the events were called off at short notice due to Chinese pressure.

The company accused Feng Haiyang, the Chinese Consul General in Dsseldorf, of personally intervening to cancel the event at the University of Duisburg-Essen in Duisburg and Essen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

At Leibniz University in Hanover, Tongji University in Shanghai, which jointly runs the Confucius Institute, forced an event to be canceled, according to the company. Neither the publisher nor the institute provided details of what triggered the cancellation.

The institutes, managed by the Chinese Ministry of Education, are seen by Beijing as a way to promote its culture. Many Western countries are wary of the influence institutes exert on campuses by subsidizing courses, travel and research.

Dozens of Confucius Institutes have been closed or are in the process of closing in Europe and Australia. At least 29 have closed in the United States after the State Department in August 2020 designated the American Center of the Confucius Institute as the Chinese government’s foreign mission.

In a statement, Piper Verlag quoted a Confucius Institute employee saying that Xi Jinping can no longer be referred to as a normal person, he should now be untouchable and unspeakable.

Felicitas von Loveenberg, director of Piper Verlag, called the cancellation of the events a disturbing and disturbing signal.

Aus of The world said the incident confirmed the basic thesis of the book: for the first time a dictatorship is catching up with the West economically, and now also trying to impose its values, which are contrary to our freedom, to the international level.

The book presented China in a very differentiated way as it also spoke about China’s success in alleviating poverty, said co-author Geiges. Apparently, such balanced reports are no longer enough for Xi Jinping. Stories are not enough anymore, he now wants a cult around himself internationally, just as he does in China itself.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Berlin said the events at the Confucius Institutes were intended to foster greater understanding between the two peoples and should be based on comprehensive communication between the partners.

China supports the development of the institutes as a platform to understand China comprehensively and objectively, the embassy spokesman added. But we firmly oppose any politicization of academic and cultural exchanges.

The two Confucius Institutes said in their respective statements that there were different views between the German and Chinese partners, which made prosecution impossible. The Institute for East Asian Studies at the University of Duisburg-Essen has expressed interest in hosting the event, according to the university’s Confucius Institute.

German human rights activist David Missal told VOA Cantonese that there has always been pressure from the Chinese side when it comes to critical events, but tactics are rarely exposed. He considered it a positive development for these incidents to come to light.

I think that’s the only way to fight that kind of influence in a democracy, you have to make these things public, make them transparent, and then there will be political responses to these incidents, Missal said.

Reinhard Btikofer, a German member of the European Parliament who criticizes China, said the next German federal government must draw clear lines on its Chinese policy. Chinese censorship in German universities? It doesn’t work at all. These so-called Confucius Institutes, which are in fact collaborators of the CCP, have no future, he tweeted.

Earlier this month, the Chinese Embassy in Rome attempted to shut down a critical art exhibition, but was unsuccessful.

A museum in Brescia, an Italian city about 100 kilometers east of Milan, will continue with plans to open a solo exhibition of the work of exiled Chinese activist Badiucao, based in Australia. Scheduled to take place from Nov. 13-Feb. 13, the exhibition is entitled China is [not] near. It will showcase the work of artists criticizing issues such as China’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and its crackdowns in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

The Chinese Embassy in Rome sent a message to Brescia City Council on October 21, claiming that Badiucaos is working on twisted facts, spreading false information, misleading the understanding of the Italian people of China while seriously damaging the feelings of the Chinese people and compromising the friendly relations between China and China. Italy, according to the Italian news agency ANSA.

The mayor of Brescia, Emilio Del Bono, told the The paper diary the show will not be canceled, adding, I think it’s important to show that you can stay friends while criticizing certain things.

Badiucao told VOA Mandarin by telephone on live TV that he was not surprised by the embassy’s position. I am very happy that the city government and the museum strongly support me. I can say with confidence that my exhibition will not be canceled. I will not modify my exhibitions or commit any self-censorship. “

VOA Cantonese requested comment from the Chinese Embassy in Rome, but received no response.

This story was born in The Cantonese service of VOA.