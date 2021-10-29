Trump can’t lose in Virginia governor race





Face I win, face you lose. Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images

On October 27, freezing cold swept through the scorching Virginia gubernatorial race when this statement was released:

Virginia loves President Donald J. Trump and his MAGA movement will deliver a major victory for Trump-backed businessman @GlennYoungkin.

President Trump can’t wait to be back in Virginia! Details will be released as appropriate.

Thank you! pic.twitter.com/H7hbnV2bHt

– Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) October 27, 2021

Many Democrats concluded that Trump was going to jump into the race with a personal last-minute appearance, which would be a divine reinforcement of Terry McAuliffes’ efforts to make Glenn Younkgin a puppet, or at least a cue, of Trump. Republicans were quieter for obvious reasons, but some probably saw this as Trump doing everything on his own, just like he did just before the January 2021 second round of the Senate in Georgia, which didn’t happen. has not gone well for the GOP.

As it turns out, Trump was joking, or trolling, or just indulging his endless hunger for attention. Politico reported: Within hours there was some clarity. Trump was not actually planning to stop in the Commonwealth, at least not imminently, according to aides.

Rather, he does what is called a tele-rally on the eve of an election, which essentially means a phone call to supporters. It will be too late for Terry McAuliffe’s campaign to make much of it.

The truth is, Trump can afford to confuse our heads in this election, because either way, he has already figured out how to make it run. As his communications director Budowich states in the tweet above, if Youngkin wins, Trump will take full credit for it on the grounds that he (a) endorsed the winner at a time when he was following McAuliffe in the polls. , and (b) got people from MAGA and Republicans generally got out of their heads with his Big Lie crusade to treat the 2020 election as illegitimate, with the result that they danced at the polls with his holy name on them. lips. It may not be a totally made-up claim, but it’s not easy to disprove either.

If Youngkin fails, on the other hand, it is very clear what Trump and his underlings will say: This is what happens when Trump is not on the ballot and Republicans do not implicate him either. in their countryside. The cure for their problem, of course, is a Trump-dominated midterm election in 2022, followed by a return of Trump in 2024, when he can once again be on the ballot, working his evil magic. . Once again, after mid-term, Trump can turn the results either way: A big victory is attributable to the boss, and a disappointing result simply shows that he has to be himself on the ballot to get people to the polls.

The best part about this perfect circle of lies and self-delusion is that even if he runs again and loses again in 2024, he won’t admit it. It will be another rigged election, perhaps followed by a better planned and better executed post-election coup.

The 45th president really can’t lose, in Virginia or elsewhere. Every victory is his and no defeat can be his fault. Such are the benefits of an unassailable narcissism, and of a reality entirely disconnected from the facts.

Subscribe to the Intelligencer newsletter

Daily news about the politics, business and technology that shape our world.

Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email address, you agree to our terms and privacy notices and to receive email correspondence from us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2021/10/trump-cant-lose-in-the-virginia-governors-race.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos