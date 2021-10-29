‘Cruel turn of fate’: Prime Minister Modi apologizes for the death of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi regretted the death of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar from a heart attack on Friday. Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said that a cruel twist of fate has wrested a prolific and talented actor from us, “adding that generations to come will be fondly remembered for his works and his wonderful personality.

A cruel twist of fate has snatched from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. It was not the age to leave. He will be fondly remembered for generations to come for his works and his wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and his admirers. Om Shanti, wrote the Prime Minister on Twitter.

Condolences started pouring in after Karnataka’s Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan confirmed Puneeth Rajkumar’s passing. The minister said Puneeth accomplished a great deal from an early age and it was hard to believe he was no more. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed shock and sorrow at the actor’s disappearance, calling it a huge personal loss that is hard to accept.

“Shocked and deeply saddened that Karnataka’s most beloved superstar Puneeth Rajkumar is no longer with us. A huge personal loss that is hard to come to terms with. Almighty praying gives Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss, “Basavaraj Bommai tweeted.

The actor was taken to Vikram Hospital with a heart attack diagnosis after an ECG performed by a family doctor, according to the hospital statement. The hospital further stated that the patient was unresponsive and had cardiac asystole when he arrived in the emergency room.

Immediate advanced cardiac resuscitation measures have been put in place for resuscitation. Despite prolonged advanced and aggressive measures, the patient continued to be unresponsive and to be asystolic. A panel of medical experts made every effort to save him. He was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m., the hospital added.