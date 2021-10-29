President Biden meets with Pope in Vatican ahead of climate talks | Joe Biden News

Two old friends share relationships, laughing as Biden, who is a devout Catholic, visits Europe for the first time as US president.

US President Joe Biden and Pope Francis have engaged in talks on climate change, poverty and the coronavirus pandemic as the world’s two most prominent Roman Catholics met for an hour and a quarter in the Vatican on Friday.

The two leaders, who love each other warmly, are seated opposite each other at a desk in the papal library, accompanied by a translator. The two prayed together and discussed the moral imperative for world leaders to tackle climate change, Biden said.

Their private reunion lasted a long time as the two engaged in personal discussions, broached Bidens’ loss of her adult son, Beau, and laughed at the fact of aging well. Biden and the Pope then exchanged gifts and held a larger meeting with First Lady Jill Biden and senior officials.

The long session, which Biden called wonderful, put the US president more than an hour behind the schedule for official meetings with heads of government. Hundreds of people marched through the streets of Rome to catch a glimpse of the US President’s motorcade as he passed, many taking photos.

This is Bidens’ first trip to Europe since becoming president in January. He will attend a summit of leaders of the Group of 20 (G20), the world’s largest economies in Rome on October 31 and the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland on 1 and 2 November.

On Friday afternoon, Biden met with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and President Sergio Mattarella, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron.

The US president is expected to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the G20, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday. Both are likely to talk about excluding NATO member Turkey from the US F-35 fighter program.

Bidens’ meeting with the Pope comes as he faces criticism from Catholic bishops in the United States over the issue of the right to abortion. A major political battle is brewing in the United States as the Supreme Court prepares to decide whether states can ban abortion procedures.

American bishops have debated whether Biden should be allowed to continue receiving Holy Communion, a rite of Christian worship involving the taking of bread and wine in remembrance of Christ.

A devout Roman Catholic, Biden regularly attends weekly masses and keeps a photo of the Pope behind his desk in the Oval Office. He has said he is personally opposed to abortion, but as an elected leader he cannot impose his views.

Biden, 78, said Pope Francis, 84, advised him to continue taking Holy Communion.

Biden said the two had not directly discussed the issue of abortion, but we had just talked about how happy he was that I was a good Catholic and continued to receive Communion.

Biden is only the second Catholic to be elected President of the United States. The first was President John F Kennedy in 1960.

During his audience with Pope Francis today, President Biden thanked His Holiness for his advocacy on behalf of the poor worlds and those suffering from hunger, conflict and persecution, the White House said in a statement. communicated.

US President Joe Biden, flanked by Swiss Guards, arrives for a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican [Andrew Medichini/AP Photo]

He praised Pope Francis’ leadership in tackling the climate crisis, as well as his advocacy to ensure an end to the pandemic for everyone through vaccine sharing and a fair global economic recovery.

A dozen Swiss Guards in their blue and gold striped uniforms and red feathered halberds stood at attention in the courtyard of San Damaso as Biden and the American First Lady arrived.

Biden slipped what is called a challenge coin into the Pope’s palm during a handshake and hailed Francis as the most important peace warrior I have ever met.

The personalized coin depicts the home state of Bidens, Delaware, and a reference to his late son Beaus’ military unit, the Delaware National Guards 261st Signal Brigade.

Tradition is, and I’m kidding about it, but the next time I see you, if you don’t have it, you have to buy the drinks, Biden said, referring to the play. He added: I am the only Irishman you have ever met who has never been drinking.

Francis laughed and replied: The Irish brought whiskey.