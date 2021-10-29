Bidens’ most powerful weapon is Donald Trump





Ideally, a ruling party should run on its achievements. In their absence, the best thing to do is terrify voters about the alternative.

This is the essence of Terry McAuliffes’ Democratic campaign for governor of Virginia. McAuliffe, whose fate next week will be seen as a referendum on President Joe Biden, had hoped to run on popular reforms enacted by a Democrat-controlled Washington. As these have not yet taken place and are gradually being reduced, he is trying to convert the race into a referendum on Donald Trump.

In recent weeks, the word Biden has all but disappeared from his campaign advertising, a better indicator than any poll of US presidents obscuring the outlook.

The good news for McAuliffe, and Democrats in general, is that Trump is helping them all. Few of their alarmist messages about Trump are overstated. He is showing all signs of running for candidacy in 2024 and has persuaded most of his fellow Republicans that he was cheated on his legitimate victory last November.

This is enough to trigger compelling fears about the survival of American democracy and may further galvanize Democrats to come forward. McAuliffes’ Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin was respectful enough of Trump’s claims to make such an equation plausible.

But it’s getting harder and harder to explain what Democrats are for, rather than what they’re against. The party welcomes a range of trends from patronage-oriented corporatists to Democratic Socialists, ranging from traditional Italian Christian Democrats to the Jeremy Corbyn wing of the British Labor Party.

Center of gravity

Given its tiny majorities in both chambers, each Democratic wing has a veto on the content of Bidens rebuilding better bills, even if the so-called moderates outnumber the progressives. As a veteran Washington survivor, Biden has always been drawn to the center of gravity. In today’s cacophony, that means he’s constantly moving with the sand of negotiations. As president, Biden is expected to spell out his red lines, but it’s unclear where, if not anywhere, they are.

Biden has agreed to ditch what are arguably his three most popular ideas 12 weeks of paid parental leave, Medicare expansion and tax increases for the rich

Partly because of this, Biden has agreed to drop what are arguably his three most popular ideas 12 weeks of paid parental leave; the extension of health insurance to cover the costs of vision, hearing and dental care; and tax increases on the rich.

The first two, at least, would have helped to get voters in suburban Virginia to vote. The broader social spending bill has also been stripped of its strongest green elements, which will demoralize young liberal voters. Joe Manchin, the centrist senator from West Virginia, is trying to remove a modest penalty on methane emissions. If it rebuilt better, what would dismantling look like?

None of them will improve Bidens’ leverage at Glasgow’s global warming summit this weekend. Bidens’ Democratic colleagues send him half-naked to the negotiating chamber. He can always remind his counterparts what the alternative would be.

Closet nudity

Unlike Trump, Biden recognizes the urgency of action on climate change and is trying to do something about it. But good intentions will only get him so far. Like American voters, foreigners ultimately seek results. The further we advance in the Bidens presidency, the more bare this cabinet will appear.

There is nothing as scary as Trump this Halloween. Had he faded, Bidens’ political outlook would be much bleaker

But there is nothing quite as scary as Trump this Halloween. If he had faded, Bidens’ political outlook would be much bleaker than it is. Biden might not succeed with his reforms, or they might be so watered down that they save little. It could preside over higher inflation, which would wipe out most of the wage gains that American workers are finally seeing. He could even fail to conquer Covid-19 due to his inability to influence a Trumpian hinterland of anti-vaxxers. But if Trump is on the ballot in 2024, the odds would likely still be in Bidens’ favor.

Now imagine he’s up against a less toxic Republican figure, like Ron DeSantis, the young governor of Florida, or Nikki Haley, the former UN ambassador. Either would always incite enmity among grassroots Democrats, not least because they have so cynically followed the Trump line. But the easily influenced voter would not have paid so much attention to it. What they would see then is an 82-year-old president who promised great things that largely did not materialize.

It would be much better if Biden was able to deliver something close to the historic changes he has promised. Until then, Trump will remain the most powerful weapon he has. Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021

