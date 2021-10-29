How to Understand the China Quartz Pilot Property Tax

The recent publication of a speech by President Xi Jinping saw the leader detail for the first time in public how he plans to curb excess wealth and achieve his goal of common prosperity for China. But it was his mention of a property tax, which has been the subject of much discussion in China over the past two decades, that has had the most significant implications.

A few days after the release of excerpts from the speech, the country’s highest legislative body announced that it would set up a five-year pilot program for property tax in some areas, despite resistance of the middle class and political elites, many of which own a large number of properties.

Besides the fact that it would exclude rural households, the announcement lacked details, including location of trials and tax rate range. But it represents China’s biggest step towards a national property tax on houses, which has been discussed. since at least 2003.

Xi, whose increased power is often compared to that of Chairman Mao Zedong, appears determined to pass the tax, despite his unpopularity. Withabout 70% wealth of Chinese families parked in properties, it could be his most powerful tool to adjust the excessively high incomes targeted by his campaign for common prosperity. In recent years, the value of residential housing has skyrocketed due to rising prices, which has helped many families accumulate wealth, making properties an important component in creating wealth gaps, wrote the Economic Daily, a state media this week. A property tax will focus on adding taxation for asset ownership to improve regulation and adjustment of high incomes.

It is too early to say definitively how the property tax could affect the Chinese economy and society. This may not bring house prices down significantly, as it will always depend on supply and demand. But the consensus among analysts is that taxation will finally change the habits of citizens, developed since the country authorized access to private property. in 1998, to cling to properties.

Recent events likely mark the start of a new paradigm for China’s growth and its real estate industry, said Bruce Pang, head of macro and strategic research at China Renaissance Securities. One characterized by a greater involvement of the state with less political support, lower investments and slower activity for the sector, a reduced concentration of mortgage loans and a lower allocation of households in real estate assets.

In short, the tax could send China on another development path.

Why does China want a property tax?

Despite its reluctance to impose a property tax, China has long felt the need for it.

Existing property taxes in China primarily target commercial real estate and residential property construction and transaction processes. Taxes like the one driven by Xi are biggest source of income for local governments in many US states.

The country’s rulers believe there is too much speculation in the sector, which they say has pushed up house prices, widened the wealth gap and suppressed residents’ desire to spend money elsewhere . Houses are for living, not for speculating, Xi made a famous statement in 2017, sending a strong signal of his dissatisfaction with the industry.

Before the tax was announced, real estate developers had already faced a squeeze. China has pushed real estate companies to deleverage to cope with their growing indebtedness. This made it harder for giant companies like Evergrande to raise funds and led developers to take over land at a slower pace.

This in turn put pressure on local governments. China only allows private ownership of goods, while land must be leased on a long term basis from local authorities or village communities. Land sales to property developers represent one third of their turnover. In August and September, the value of land sales in China decreased by two digits, according to Reuters.

This makes urgent the launch of the property tax, which will increase the tax revenues of local authorities, writes analysts of Dongfang Securities.

What could property tax look like?

Two of China’s largest cities, Chongqing and Shanghai have tested property taxes between 0.4% and 1.2% since 2011, mainly targeting second homes, luxury properties and non-resident purchases. The new tax should cover a much wider range of properties.

An important question is whether the pilot tax will be applied to existing properties or to those purchased in the future, said Zoe Yang, assistant professor in the School of Hotel and Tourism Management at Hong Kong-based CUHK Business School. If the tax is imposed on existing properties, it will be a huge burden on residents, who will have to deal with both the tax and mortgages, she said. The disposable income of Shanghai residents per capita is approximately 70,000 yuan ($ 10,951). For a 10 million yuan house, a going price in a wealthy city, even a 0.5% tax rate would cost 50,000 yuan a year, which would increase the pressure on families, she said. .

Many analysts expect the central government to focus on taxing all homes. If the property tax only covers newly purchased homes, it will have a small scale, which means it can hardly meet the goals of improving equity and contributing to tax revenue, analysts from Dongfang Securities said. . The government is likely to give a rough guideline on what tax rate local authorities will use as a guideline, they wrote. Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Guangzhou and Nanjing, some of the more developed cities in the country, could also be possible candidates for the pilot project, according to Pang of China Renaissance Securities.

A delicate balance

While property tax can help narrow the wealth gap in the long run, it will be an immediate brutal shock. The government will need to carefully calculate the range of the tax rate to avoid causing too much harm to citizens and the economy. The increased economy and reduced consumer spending are already a concern for the Chinese economy, which has relied on exports and investment for its rapid growth.

For example, retirees who depend on their pensions as their main source of income would find it difficult to pay the new tax, especially if the value of their home has increased significantly over the years, said Yang, the professor. Rents in first-tier cities that have seen a large influx of people could also increase if the tax were imposed, as landlords would like to shift part of their load to tenants. Ultimately, however, the rich would still be taxed the most, especially if China adopted a progressive model, applying a higher tax rate to people with many assets, she said.

It’s a little consolation for future owners. I’m about to be able to pay off the mortgage with my partner, and we’ve already used our own and our parents’ savings to buy the house. I don’t know how people like me can survive after property tax? A Chinese net surfer asked after the news of the pilot tax was announced.

The property tax risks accelerating the exodus of people and driving down property prices, Chinese financial columnist Shinian Kancha wrote on social media platform Weibo. For underdeveloped and smaller inland cities, this is equivalent to drinking poison to quench thirst, the columnist wrote.