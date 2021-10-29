Narendra Modi: PM Modi’s trip to Italy and the UK; On the program | India News







Shortly after arriving in Rome, Prime Minister Modi met the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission.

Later in the evening, Prime Minister Modi had bilateral talks with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. He also received an honor guard.

Here is what the Prime Minister will commit to over the next few days:

saturday 30 october

* Meet Pope Francis in the Vatican early in the morning

* Attend the G20 summit

* Meeting with the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron

* Meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo

* Meeting with the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hosein Loong Sunday October 31

* Meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

* Meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel

* Participate in discussions on "Climate change and environment and sustainable development" at the G20

* Travel to Glasgow, UK for the COP26 climate conference, titled World Leaders Summit

* Meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the sidelines

Tuesday, November 2

* Attend the COP26 summit

* Closing trip, departure for India

