Dow Jones Fires Back As Microsoft Takes Apple Crown; Donald Trump SPAC Dives Bigly Separator Site title Separator Site title





The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved into positive territory as Microsoft (MSFT) snatched the crown from Apple (AAPL) as the world’s most valuable company. Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s SPAC is on track for a huge weekly drop. Amazon (AMZN) plunged into disappointing results.

Shares closed at record highs and recorded their best month of the year so far. A number of stocks managed to break through buy points in the middle of the positive action. CubeSmart (CUBE), Extra Space Storage (EXR) and Freshworks (FRSH) passed the entries.

X

Earlier today, the Commerce Department released mixed data on personal spending and consumer prices for September.

Personal income plunged 1%, against a 0.2% gain in August and against expectations of a 0.1% drop. Personal spending rose 0.6%, slower than in August, but above projections. Prices rose 0.3%, just below estimates, while base prices rose 0.2% as expected.

National Securities chief market strategist Art Hogan said next week’s earnings reports would be critical.

“So far, investors have viewed supply chain issues as temporary and have chosen to focus on exploding aggregate demand,” he said in a note to customers. “We’re pretty much halfway through corporate denominations, and there will almost certainly be more bumps in the long, winding road ahead. By the end of next week, 90% of S&P 500 will have released its third quarter results. “

Nasdaq wins, growth stocks lead

The Nasdaq edged higher after a late rally, closing 0.3% higher. Atlassian (TEAM) was the star of the index, gaining nearly 10% for the day.

The S&P 500 also made its way into green territory, advancing 0.2%. The Dexcom Diabetes Treatment Game (DXCM) is doing the best here, up over 9%.

Today’s US Stock Market Snapshot Index Symbol Price Gain / Loss% Change Dow Jones (0DJIA) 35,819.59 +89.11 +0.25 S&P 500 (0S & P5) 4605.36 +8.94 +0 , 19 Nasdaq (0NDQC) 15498.39 +50.27 +0.33 Russell 2000 (IWM) 228.11 +0.00 +0.00 IBD 50 (FFTY) 50.35 +0.37 +0.74 Last update: 4:04 p.m. ET 29 / 10/2021

S&P sectors were mostly in the red, with healthcare and communications services making the best gains. Energy and real estate fare the worst.

Small caps had struggled, but the Russell 2000 managed to close unchanged.

Growth stocks performed better, with ETF Innovator IBD 50 (FFTY) rising 0.7%.

Dow Jones: Microsoft snatches title as reality bites Apple

The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to find its way into positive territory, closing with a gain of nearly 0.3%.

He was helped by the performance of Microsoft stock, which closed with a gain of over 2%. This saw its market capitalization reach $ 2.49 trillion, which means it is now the most valuable public company in the world.

Ranking stock is extended beyond a buy point of 305.94 from a flat base.

Apple lost its crown of market capitalization after pulling back on poor results on Friday, closing nearly 2% at high volume. He managed to complete his lows for the day

The iPhone maker fell after failing to meet fiscal fourth quarter sales expectations, even though it matched earnings expectations. Apple’s profits jumped 70% year-over-year to $ 1.24 a share, while sales climbed 29% to $ 83.4 billion. The company blamed product shortages due to supply chain issues.

Merck (MRK) and Intel (INTC) were two of the other top Dow Jones winners today.

Prime Mover: Amazon plunges into profits

E-commerce and cloud computing giant Amazon was another late-breaking tech giant on Friday.

The stock closed its lows of the day, but still fell more than 2%. He was punished after Amazon reported disappointing third quarter results that failed to hit the top and bottom.

Amazon’s profits were $ 6.12 per share, while revenues were $ 110.8 billion. Analysts expected a profit of $ 8.92 on revenue of $ 111.6 billion.

Another key factor in its decline was the fact that it warned that rising costs due to labor shortages would affect profits going forward.

Amazon is currently the fourth most valuable company by market capitalization, behind Google’s parent company, Alphabet (GOOGL).

Donald Trump SPAC falls hard

A publicly traded acquisition company linked to former President Donald Trump is set to post a massive weekly decline.

Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) closed down nearly 7% on Friday at just under 68 per share. That means it has fallen 28% this week.

Indeed, he is on track to finish over 61% of his all-time high of 175, which he reached last Friday.

Earlier this week, Trump outlined his plans for social media site Truth Social. He has bragged about offering a “Big Tent” platform as he locks the horns with Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR).

“Unlike Big Tech platforms, there will be no prohibition, limitation, demonetization or disruption of political manipulation algorithms,” the former president said. “We will not treat users like lab rats for social experiments, or label alternative views as ‘misinformation’.”

Digital World Acquisition skyrocketed last week following the announcement that it will serve as a vehicle to go public with the Trump Media & Technology Group via a merger.

In addition to Truth Social, the company will offer a subscription video-on-demand service called TMTG +.

SPAC stock is still up overall, having traded around the 10 level for much of October.

These 3 actions pass purchase points

CubeSmart passed the buy point of 55.17 for a cup without a handle, but closed just below the entrance.

The REIT is one of the top three self-storage companies in the country and reports earnings on Thursday after the close. This adds risk to any stock purchase prior to earnings reporting.

One approach highlighted by Investor’s Business Daily is to use options as a strategy to reduce profit risk. It is a way to capitalize on the upside potential of a stock’s earnings trend, while reducing downside risk.

The company’s par, Extra Space Storage, hit a new high on Friday and closed in a buy zone after passing the 194.77 buy point of a handleless mug base.

The company was boosted after third quarter results beat Wall Street expectations. Salt Lake City-based Extra Space has 2,054 self-storage locations in 41 states and Washington, DC

The Freshworks IPO share also closed in a buy zone after breaking a base IPO entry of 49.35. The relative strength line is reaching new highs, an encouraging sign.

However, investing in a new issue is risky, especially as Freshworks will release its third quarter results next week. Nonetheless, he is a watchlist contender and was the IBD action of the day on Friday.

Please follow Michael Larkin on Twitter at @IBD_MLarkin for more on growth stocks and analysis.

