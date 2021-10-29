Boris Johnson pledges to take appropriate action in France fishing line





BORIS Johnson has said the UK is ready to take “appropriate action” against France in retaliation for threats made during a post-Brexit dispute over fishing rights.

France is threatening to block British boats in some ports and tighten controls on vessels if the problem of the lack of licenses for French small boats to fish in British waters is not resolved by Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said he was “puzzled as to what was going on” and claimed that Paris’ behavior could be in violation of the UK’s Brexit deal with the European Union. The dispute over fishing rights escalated this week after French authorities accused a scallop dredger registered in Scotland of fishing without a license. READ MORE: Fishing line intensifies as UK warns France of retaliation over post-Brexit dispute The ship’s captain Cornelis Gert Jan, believed to be an Irish national, was arrested in Le Havre during the diplomatic storm and ordered to appear in court in August next year. The French authorities allege that the Cornelis Gert Jan did not have a license, a claim denied by the owner of the boat, Macduff Shellfish. The EU said UK authorities withdrew the license on March 1. Foreign Minister Liz Truss took the rare step of ordering the summons of an envoy from an allied country as she called Catherine Colonna, French Ambassador to the UK, to the Foreign Office on Friday after- midday to challenge it on the intentions of France. Colonna’s conversation with Europe Minister Wendy Morton lasted less than 15 minutes and she did not speak to the pending press kit after leaving the Whitehall department. She stumbled, waving to reporters. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Department said the minister had “expressed concern” to the ambassador over the “unwarranted measures announced by France earlier this week” and, like the prime minister, warned of a possible violation of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (ATT). Morton also “expressed disappointment at the confrontational language that has been constantly used by the French government, which does not make this situation any easier to resolve,” according to a statement. The Prime Minister, speaking to reporters on the flight to the G20 in Rome, urged British fishermen to “be confident in their legal activities” by promising action against any infringement. “We are puzzled as to what is going on,” Johnson said. “We are concerned that there may be a violation of the terms of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement implicit in what is happening… and we will obviously stand ready to take appropriate action. “We will do whatever is necessary to secure the interests of the UK. “British fishermen should be confident in their legal activities and they should be encouraged to continue fishing in accordance with the agreement. Any violation is something we have to respond to. ” His comments came after Britain’s Brexit minister warned of “tough” checks on EU ships if France does not back down. Lord Frost met European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic in London on Monday for long-standing talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol, but the two also discussed the issue of fisheries. The Conservative peer referred to threats from France to “disrupt British fishing and trade at large, threaten energy supplies”, before introducing the prospect of “implementing rigorous enforcement processes and controls on EU fishing activity in UK territorial waters ”. Sefcovic “urged the UK to intensify discussions with the European Commission and France in order to quickly resolve the issue of pending fishing licenses,” according to an EU statement. Earlier today, Environment Secretary George Eustice did not rule out the blocking of French ships by condemning a “completely inflammatory” claim by French Minister for Europe Clément Beaune that the only language that Great Britain is Brittany understands is “the language of strength”. READ MORE: France holds back Scottish trawler amid ongoing fishing line after Brexit Asked by the BBC on the UK’s reaction if France blocked UK trawlers, the minister replied: “Two can play this game.” Eustice has suggested that French President Emmanuel Macron, with whom Downing Street has confirmed the PM will meet on the sidelines of the G20, could spark a row as he faces a tough election in April in which the votes in coastal communities will be hotly contested. At the center of the dispute are the licenses for small boats, which are only issued if the vessels can demonstrate a history of fishing in UK waters. Eustice told MPs on Thursday that 171 vessels were authorized to fish in Britain’s 6 to 12 nautical mile zone, including 103 French, including 18 less than 12 meters.

