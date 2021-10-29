Why Donald Trump Jrs Offensive Sticker T-Shirts Are Constitutionally Protected





It’s offensive, tasteless, and relies on his political humor unleashed to piss off the Liberals and satisfy his base, but the Donald Trump Jrs clothing line now features T-shirts wired up with slogans like F *** Joe Biden will likely outlive all of them. possible legal challenges.

An official online store for merchandise of the son of the former president has come under fire for a line of shirts capitalizing on a fatal on-set shootout involving actor Alec Baldwin reading Guns Dont Kill People, Alec Baldwin Kills People.

Mr Trump also posted shirts with slogans like Fauci Lied, Dogs Died and Fauci Kills Puppies after right-wing media blamed Dr Anthony Fauci for federally funded disease research involving dogs. Another shirt alludes to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as insane.

The online store also sells Lets Go Brandon, Foxtrot Juliet Bravo or FJB all euphemisms for f *** Joe Biden.

Sellers using Shopify, the online retail platform that hosts the Mr Trumps store, should adhere to its Acceptable Use Policy, which includes provisions against harassment, intimidation, defamation, and threats.

You may not offer any goods or services, or post or upload any material, that harass, intimidate, defame or threaten any particular person, in accordance with the policy.

Following the riots on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, Shopify excluded the former president’s campaign and the company’s stores from the platform, citing violations of its acceptable use policy.

Shopify does not condone actions that incite violence, a spokesperson said at the time. Based on recent events, we have determined that President Donald J Trump’s actions violate our Acceptable Use Policy, which prohibits the promotion or support of organizations, platforms, or individuals that threaten or condone violence for advance a cause. As a result, we have closed stores affiliated with President Trump.

While the shirts reflect the level of bumper sticker mentality in current political discourse, using slogans to try and muddy the waters, the First Amendment protects a lot of offensive and obnoxious speech, Clay Calvert said, professor of law and Brechner Eminent Scholar in Mass. Communications and First Amendment Project Director Marion B Brechner at the University of Florida.

No one takes this for statements of fact, he told The Independent. When you have someone like Fauci involved and it’s on a t-shirt, people expect hyperbole, not statements of fact Part of being a public figure or a government official is that you expect hyperbole and attacks on yourself.

If Baldwin were to sue for libel, he would likely lose, experts say. The shirt does not accuse him of murder, criminal charge, and it is an attempt at satire and hyperbole without subtlety despite the sincerity of the person selling or wearing it who has strong First Amendment motives. .

Context matters, said Cynthia Counts, a partner at FisherBroyles specializing in media and communications law and adjunct professor at Emory Law School and Emory University. You have to see how a reasonable person would respond to that in this political environment.

A complainant should show real malice and if he knowingly accuses someone of something wrong, she said.

But legal action would likely also generate a Streisand effect, in which an attempt to remove or remove something would end up attracting more and unwanted attention, said Enrique Armijo, professor and associate dean for academic affairs at the faculty. law from the University of Elon and a subsidiary. member of the Yale Law School Information Society Project.

And in that case, that attention would likely be exploited by Mr. Trump, who has regularly sought to provoke the Big Tech hub in his family in his own social media and tech company, in which his trolling and attempts to get him. Kicking other websites is part of their own use case to get their own platform, Armijo said.

The shift from brick-and-mortar stores to online spaces controlled by service agreements has led to a more in-depth look at how those spaces determine what is there. In the aftermath of the Capitol Riots, for example, the website for the right-wing social media app Speak was removed from Amazon’s web hosting service, and the app was removed from the App Store. Apple and the Google Play Store.

If these were regular stores, I don’t think we would blink, Mr Armjio said. I don’t know if the fact that such a business has moved online changes that.

Some t-shirts also traffic in Covid-19 vaccine rhetoric, one t-shirt says fueled by natural immunity t-shirts and another reads that my science is better than yours.

The two barely seem to sidestep Shopifys Covid-19 policy, which says that any medical, scientific or other claim must be true and supported by documented evidence, and where required by law, adequate and appropriate testing of those claims and that products claiming to prevent, treat or cure Covid19 will be removed from the Shopify platform.

Shopify did not return requests for comment from The Independents.

Meanwhile, the former president’s campaign also sent an email Thursday offering a Lets Go Brandon t-shirt for a donation of $ 45.

The email read: You’ve probably heard him sing wherever Patriotic Americans congregate. Well now President Trump has put America’s new favorite phrase on a personalized shirt. That’s right. President Trump has just authorized the release of his all new limited edition LETS GO BRANDON shirts.

Whether you’re at a concert, soccer game, or just taking a walk in the park, you’ll likely hear someone say LETS GO BRANDON, the email says. Now you can have a matching shirt.

