Pakistan congratulates Turkey on 98th Republic Day

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday congratulated Turkey on its 98th Republic Day, saying that “brotherly countries Pakistan and Turkey continue to turn long-standing ties into strategic partnership.”

On October 29, 1923, Atatürk officially declared the nation’s name and proclaimed the country’s status as a republic.

A vote was then taken in the Grand National Assembly, and Atatürk, a revolutionary statesman, was unanimously elected the first president of the Republic of Turkey.

Since then, Turkey celebrates Republic Day on October 29 every year.

“Warm congratulations to the fraternal government[ernmen]t & ppl (people) of Turkey on the 98th Republic Day, “the Prime Minister wrote on his official Twitter account.

The prime minister said the bonds between the two peoples were forged centuries ago. “Firmly anchored in a common faith, a shared history and culture, we continue to transform our long-standing ties into [a] strategic partnership, ”he added.

In Turkey, celebrations marking the occasion began on Friday with state officials visiting Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the country’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in the capital Ankara.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who visited Anitkabir to mark Republic Day, stressed his determination to achieve the 2023 goals, when the republic must celebrate its centenary.

“As members of a heroic nation with a glorious past filled with victories, we are determined to achieve the republic with its 2023 goals,” Erdogan wrote in Anitkabir’s memorial book.

The president also accepted greetings at the presidential compound.

Republic Day is celebrated throughout Turkey, its representations abroad and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The government ceremony in Ankara will be accompanied by various events including concerts, marches and fireworks across the country.

Foreign ministers, diplomats and international organizations congratulated Turkey on Republic Day.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus marked the day on Twitter, sharing a photo.

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, shared a message on Twitter to congratulate Turkey on the anniversary of the republic.

“We remember with deep respect all of our martyrs who died in the struggle for independence,” he wrote.

Also marking this day, the Hungarian Ambassador to Turkey, Viktor Matis, wished: “May the Turkish-Hungarian friendship last forever!”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated the Turkish people on this occasion.

Calling Turkey an “important ally of NATO and partner of the United States”, he said the long-standing relations between the two countries are based on strong cooperation in the fields of trade, diplomacy and security. security.

“We wish you our best wishes as you celebrate this special occasion and look forward to expanding our partnership in the years to come,” Blinken said in a written statement.

On Republic Day on Twitter, the Spanish Embassy in Turkey said the two countries continue to work together to strengthen ties and improve the lives of Turkish and Spanish citizens.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics conveyed “his congratulations to our Turkish allies and to my good friend and colleague Mevlut Cavusoglu for celebrating Republic Day,” mentioning the Turkish Foreign Minister on Twitter.

“Today marks the 98th anniversary of our strategic partner’s #RepublicDay. I would like to extend my warmest congratulations and wholeheartedly wish the friendly people of Turkey success and prosperity,” Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said on Twitter.

Norwegian Ambassador to Turkey Erling Skjonsberg also took to Twitter to express his congratulations.

Meanwhile, NATO said on Twitter, posting a photo of a Turkish soldier: “Retweet to celebrate our ally #Turkey on Republic Day.”

With an additional contribution from the Anadolu agency