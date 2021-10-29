Adam Kinzinger, GOP spokesman Trump, Illinois, will not stand for re-election in 2022





Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Attends Special House Committee to Investigate Jan 6 Committee Markup to Vote on Adoption of Report “recommending that the House cite Stephen K. Bannon for criminal contempt in Congress “on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

Bill Clark | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Representative Adam Kinzinger, an outspoken critic of Trump and one of two Republicans on the January 6 House select committee, announced on Friday that he would not be running for Congress next year.

Kinzinger, in an almost five-minute video marking the end of his 12-year House career representing an Illinois district, recalled his first campaign and a promise he made. move from Congress, I would, and that time is now, ”he said.

He will complete the remainder of his term which ends on January 3, 2023.

Kinzinger hinted at other political plans in the video, which he posted on Twitter with the caption “I can’t wait for the next chapter!”

“I cannot focus on both a re-election to Congress and a larger nationwide fight at the same time. I want to make it clear that this is not the end of my political future, but the beginning,” he said. he declared.

His announcement comes after the Illinois state legislature passed a congressional card that drew him to the same district as another GOP holder, Representative Darin LaHood. This would have set up a main clash between Kizinger and Lahood, a vocal ally of Trump.

Kinzinger has previously said he might consider running for governor of Illinois or the US Senate.

He told the Chicago Sun-Times in April that if he ends up “getting lured out of a district and you don’t have a chance to run for the House again and want to stay involved, yes, it does, it frankly makes the Senate or the Governor look a little more attractive. “

Kinzinger, a veteran of the military, has become increasingly critical of his party after the deadly January 6 riots on the United States Capitol. He became one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in January for inciting the attack, and is now the second member of that group to announce his retirement from Congress, joining Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez.

The former president released a statement Friday following Kinzinger’s announcement saying: “2 down, 8 to go!”

After breaking up with Trump, Kinzinger was censored by the GOP and rejected by his own family, who said he was in cahoots with “the devil’s army.”

Republican reprimands against him escalated after he accepted a post on the House special panel investigating the January 6 riot. Representative Liz Cheney, who also voted to impeach Trump, is the only other GOP member on the committee. After her vote, the party stripped her of her leadership position at home, and several primary candidates rallied to challenge the Wyoming Republican in 2022.

“We have enabled leaders to achieve power by selling the false premise that strength comes from degrading others and dehumanizing those who look, act or think differently from us,” Kinzinger said in Friday’s video. .

“As a country we have fallen into the trap of these lies, and now we are faced with a poisoned country filled with indignation blinding our ability to achieve real strength.”

