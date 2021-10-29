Politics
Ahead of COP26, Jokowi reaffirms Indonesia’s commitment to overcome climate crisis
During a press conference call at Soekarno Hatta Airport, Cengkareng, Friday (29/20), Jokowi said: Indonesia’s position on the issue of climate change is very consistent and we are working hard to fulfill our commitments. We don’t want to get caught up in rhetoric that we ultimately can’t execute. “
According to him, Indonesia’s role in the issue of climate change is very important and strategic because it is one of the countries with the largest tropical forests and mangroves in Indonesia. Therefore, he said, he stressed that it was Indonesia’s commitment to be part of a solution related to the issue of climate change.
The issue of climate change must continue to be placed within the framework of achieving the SDG targets so that the results are sustainable, he said. Sustainable development is a new development agreement that encourages changes that move towards sustainable development based on human rights and equality to promote social, economic and environmental development.
The president also plans to visit the Indonesian pavilion, where his party will demonstrate the achievements of cooperation opportunities in the fight against climate change. At the COP26 meeting, Jokowi will also hold a number of bilateral meetings as well as business meetings with UK business leaders who are considering investing in Indonesia.
Less ambitious
Greenpeace Indonesia chief Leonard Simanjuntak said Indonesia’s commitment to tackle the climate crisis was less ambitious. This is evident from Indonesia’s goal of achieving zero net emissions in 2060. In fact, to seek a global temperature increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius, the goal zero net emissions must be achieved by at least 2050.
In this COP26 summit, he said, the expectations for Indonesia are certainly very high, considering that Indonesia is in 7th position in the 10 largest emitting countries in the world.
In fact, if we look at the scenario developed by Bappenas in 2045, we can. This means that it really depends on his political will, of course, now President Jokowi until 2024 is very crucial right now because 2050 zero net emissions it will not be achieved if 2030 cannot reduce emissions by half. We’re still a long way from that, Leonard told VOA.
He said this situation was exacerbated by the government’s policy that it would add more coal-fired power plants in the coming decades. In fact, a coal-fired power plant will operate for at least 40 years, which means that burning coal will emit even more carbon into the atmosphere.
So, in the general plan for the development of the latest electric power that came out two weeks ago, there is still a 13.8 gigawatt coal-fired power station there that is about to be built. . Even though science says it will not be achieved by 2030 (reduction) of half of carbon emissions if 80% of the world’s coal-fired power plants are present. It will not stop working in 2030. Indonesia intends to phase out coal, but will not completely phase out coal until 2055, and add more. So that’s a big deal, he explained.
Therefore, according to Leonard, Indonesia must immediately make an energy transition which requires very strong political decisions. This change, he said, must be systemic and fundamental so that this strong political decision later translates into an economic decision, and then a law is made for the transition to new and renewable energies (EBT) to take place. on a climb.
Moreover, he sees that the political will of the government is not strong enough to overcome this climate crisis, as it is still hostage to the political and economic power of the coal and palm oil rulers who are quite influential. in government.
Political willThe government is still not strong enough, still not ambitious, because we see that the hands of this government are somewhat tied to the forces of the propolitic economy. the status quo, which we often call the oligarchy. And it is essential if in Indonesia the leaders of coal and palm oil, ”he said.
“This emerges from legal products developed in recent years, for example the omnibus law on job creation, which relaxes various guardian of the environment real no very strongly, then the revision of the Minerba law which truly reflects the interests of the six most powerful coal groups in Indonesia, he added.
According to Leonard, this is what causes the energy transition in the country to tend to stagnate, resulting in a climate crisis that has the potential to become a permanent climate crisis if Indonesia does not take concrete steps to overcome it.
Indonesia’s commitment is not all bad, but not ambitious enough to respond to the climate crisis because this climate crisis we have to talk about science only. As the main benchmark, if you can’t reach the size of 2030 and a half, 2050 should be zero, so that at the end of this century we can still reach 1.5 degrees, he concluded.
Working visit
Prior to attending the COP-26 summit, the president is expected to attend the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, on October 30-31, 2021. At the end of this event, Indonesia will accept the position of president of the Presidency of the G20 of Italy. .
The presidency of Indonesia will start from December 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022. G20 activities under the leadership of Indonesia will start in December, it is an honor for us, for Indonesia and at the same time a great responsibility. that we have to assume well, he said.
On the sidelines of the G20 summit, Jokowi is expected to attend a side event where he will speak at a meeting on microenterprises, small businesses and the role of women. According to him, the invitation shows the global recognition of Indonesia’s policy to side with MSMEs and the role of women in the MSME sector.
The former governor of DKI Jakarta is also expected to visit the United Arab Emirates on November 3-4, 2021. The bilateral visit is the president’s first visit during the pandemic. Jokowi should take advantage of this visit to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, especially in the areas of trade and investment.
“Of course, I will have a meeting with the Crown Prince and also the Ruler of Dubai and I will end the event in Dubai by visiting the Dubai Expo where we have an Indonesian pavilion,” he concluded. [gi/ab]
