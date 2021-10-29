Prime Minister Modi and other ministers apologize for death of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Friday to pay tribute to famous Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar and said generations to come will be fondly remembered for his works and his wonderful personality.

A cruel twist of fate has snatched from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. It was not the age to leave. He will be fondly remembered for generations to come for his works and his wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and his admirers. Om Shanti, “Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

In addition, offering his condolences, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu called Rajkumar “a man of many talents”.

Anguished by the premature death of the famous actor Kannada Puneeth Rajkumar. After starting his career as a child artist, he rose to prominence as a phenomenal actor, playback singer, TV presenter and producer. Indeed, he was a man of many talents, “he wrote.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: Condolences on the passing of #PuneethRajkumar. A shining star. He had a long and promising career ahead of him. My condolences to his family, his countless fans and followers. “

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the incident looked like a personal loss.

Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka’s most beloved superstar #PuneetRajkumar is no longer with us. A huge personal loss that is difficult to accept. Praying to the Almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to endure this loss, ”he wrote on Twitter.

Rajkumar died in Bangalore on Friday from a heart attack. The 46-year-old Sandalwood star was rushed to hospital after complaining of chest pain.

A statement from the hospital earlier said that Puneeth Rajkumar “was brought to the emergency department of Vikram Hospital with a history of chest pain at 11:40 am, he was unresponsive and was in cardiac asystole and cardiac resuscitation. breakthrough has been launched “.

The son of the idol of the morning, the late Rajkumar, and Parvathamma, he was affectionately called “Appu” by his fans.

A popular television presenter, the ‘power star’, who started his career as a child artist, was also among the highest paid actors in Kannada’s film industry.

