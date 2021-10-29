Xi to skip G20 summit, plans virtual address





Chinese President Xi Jinping () is due to address a G20 summit this weekend by video conference, continuing his preference to stay at home as Beijing takes a zero-tolerance approach to tackling COVID-19. Xi will deliver an important speech at the meeting in Rome, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying () said in a statement yesterday. The event is to be watched by US officials, including President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Photo: REUTERS Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi () will attend the summit in person, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin () later said during a regular press briefing in Beijing. The 68-year-old Chinese leader’s decision to make a virtual appearance underscores his government’s tough stance on the COVID-19 pandemic. Xi has not left China since January 18 last year, when he returned from a visit to Myanmar. This happened five days before his government locked down the central city of Wuhan, a move that alerted the world to the severity of the novel coronavirus at the time. The period of around 650 days without visiting another country is the longest among G20 leaders and is expected to continue. Beijing has repeatedly refused to provide information on Xi’s participation in the UN COP26 climate summit in Scotland from tomorrow. China on Thursday submitted to the UN a new emissions reduction plan that promised to reach a peak in carbon pollution before 2030, but which, according to experts, did not go as far as the radical decarbonization required of the most. big polluter of the world. The plan confirmed Beijing’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 and reducing its emissions intensity by more than 65% per unit of economic output. Analysts said these were minor improvements to China’s existing plan and were nowhere near enough for the country responsible for more than a quarter of all carbon pollution. According to the document, posted on the UN’s climate change website, China would increase its share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to 25 percent, from the 20 percent previously pledged. It also plans to increase its forest stock by 6 billion cubic meters from 2005 levels, and increase its total installed wind and solar power capacity to more than 1.2 billion kilowatts by 2030, according to the document.

